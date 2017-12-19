Entire NFC playoff field can be settled this weekend

Getty Images

There will still be drama going into Week 17, but the majority of the playoff field and the entire NFC could be sewn up this weekend if one peculiar combination of results happen.

The league has issued the entire playoff-clinching scenarios for the 11 teams in play this weekend, with five teams having already qualified (Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars, Eagles, Vikings).

The Eagles can wrap up home field advantage this weekend with either a win over the Raiders Monday of a Vikings loss to the Packers Saturday.

The Vikings can clinch the other bye in the NFC with either a win and a Panthers loss or tie, or with a tie along with a Panthers loss, and losses or ties by the Saints and Rams.

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Falcons and a Panthers loss to the Buccaneers, and only need a win or a tie (or a Cowboys-Seahawks tie) to clinch their postseason berth.

The Panthers can qualify with a win or a tie, or a Cowboys-Seahawks tie, while the Falcons could get in with a win or with a tie and a Cowboys-Seahawks tie and a Lions loss or tie.

So unless there’s a Saints-Falcons and Cowboys-Seahawks tie, something should be up for grabs in Week 17.

On the AFC side, things are a little simpler.

The Chiefs can get in this week as the AFC West champions with a win over the Dolphins, or a Chargers loss to the Jets, or if both teams tie.

The Titans can qualify for the playoffs with a win over the Rams coupled with losses by the Ravens and Bills.