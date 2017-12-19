Falcons who gave up touchdowns complained about Bucs grass

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have generally been known for having a good playing surface.

But according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, several Falcons players were griping about it, though they might have had ulterior motives.

Safety Keanu Neal changed cleats after slipping and allowing a 30-yard touchdown, and made excuses while describing himself as not being an excuse-maker.

“It was bad,” Neal said of the Raymond James Stadium field. “I’m not the type to make excuses, but it bad. But you have to adjust to whatever atmosphere, whatever environment you’re in. I switched out cleats. I just switched out to some different ones to get a little better traction.”

“Yeah, I slipped, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to get my foot in the ground and get back to him. I just have to have better footing.”

Cornerback Desmond Trufant also blamed the grass on his slip which led to a Bucs touchdown.

“Yeah, I lost my footing,” Trufant said. “It is what it is. Ain’t nobody just straight up just beat me. You know what I’m saying? That’s what I’m mad about because I could have made those plays. It happens sometimes.”

The complaints are a bit unusual, since the Buccaneers have been among the top natural surfaces in the league in NFLPA surveys. So maybe the Falcons were just looking for some explanation other than getting beaten on plays.

The Falcons get to play indoors the rest of the regular season, but may have to venture outdoors if they make the playoffs.