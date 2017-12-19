Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro declares for draft

Getty Images

University of Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro announced on social media he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2018 draft.

“I will not be returning for my senior year and will be declaring early for the 2018 NFL draft,” Pineiro wrote. “Thank you Gator nation and the University of Florida for a great 2 years from me and my family!”

In two seasons with the Gators, Pineiro set the school record by making 88.4 percent of his field goals. He went 38-for-43 and twice had stretches where he made at least 13 consecutive field goals.

He finished this season with 16 consecutive makes, earning third-team All-America honors after going 17-for-18.

Pineiro joins UF teammates Taven Bryan, a defensive lineman, and Antonio Callaway, a receiver, in announcing his intentions to leave school early.