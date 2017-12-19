Giants activate Romeo Okwara from injured reserve, waive Jeremy Cash

Getty Images

The Giants activated Romeo Okwara from injured reserve/designated for return, making the defensive end eligible to play in the team’s last two games. The team waived linebacker Jeremy Cash in a corresponding move.

Okwara played in the first five games before spraining his knee in practice Oct. 12. The Giants made him inactive for one game before placing him on injured reserve Oct. 18.

Okwara had three tackles as a reserve this season.

He played in all 16 games last season, with starts in four games and the wild-card playoff game. Okwara finished the regular season with 21 tackles, a sack and four special teams tackles.

Cash signed with the Giants on Nov. 27. He was inactive for two games and dressed but did not play against Dallas on Dec. 10.

The Giants also announced they signed receiver Amba Etta-Tawo to their practice squad.