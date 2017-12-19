Jarryd Hayne sued for rape

Getty Images

Former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne faces an allegation of rape.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, a plaintiff known only as “Ms. V” sued Hayne in Santa Clara County, California. She claims that Hayne performed nonconsensual intercourse in December 2015.

Via Inman, the Santa Clara County District Attorney reviewed potential criminal charged but decided not to proceed based on insufficient evidence in October 2016. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that she delayed coming forward for several months, due to fear.

The plaintiff ultimately contacted police in May 2016, at about the same time Hayne retired from the NFL. He has since returned to rugby, the sport he played before joining the NFL.

Hayne spent much of the 2015 season with the 49ers, as a running back and a punt returner.