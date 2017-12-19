Jerry Jones thinks Jesse James caught it

AP

The Cowboys know a thing or two about being on the wrong end of the NFL’s confusing catch rule, which has a mile-wide gray area that few understand. In the playoffs nearly three years ago, a ruling on the field of a key late-game catch by receiver Dez Bryant was wiped out because Bryant was, in the opinion of those evaluating the visual evidence, clearly going to the ground and clearly had not done enough to complete the catch before landing and losing possession.

And so it’s no surprise that, for the same reasons Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Dez caught it, Jones believes Steelers tight end Jesse James caught it.

“It’s not because it was probably more akin to our situation,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, “but they’re just athletes that can make that play that fundamentally allow that to be a catch because I believe that they are doing a football move. They are athletic enough to do it all in one motion, but I believe he had control when he made a football move. The rule says he has to have a football move associated with that to be a catch, and then have the ensuing end of that play be questionable because of it hitting the ground. But there is no doubt in my mind that you’ve got to really eliminate, if you will, the ability to have possession and do it all in one gesture. These guys can do it today. It really needs to be addressed.”

It has been addressed, but the rule has never been changed. Possibly, those charged with tweaking the rules are sufficiently self-aware to realize that maybe, just maybe, their effort to make it better will actually make it worse.

And so the rule continues to be that the player must: (1) secure control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; (2) touch the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and (3) maintain control of the ball after the first two conditions have been fulfilled, until he has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner.

Per the rule, a player “has the ball long enough to become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps.”

Whatever that means. Arguably, however, James (and Bryant) did whatever is required, by virtue of the catch, the turn, and the lunge.

That’s the real question here, apart from whether the rule should change. Did the league office properly conclude that the evidence was clear and obvious James did not have the ball long enough to clearly become a runner — and did the league office properly conclude that the evidence was clear and obvious that James did not maintain control to avoid allowing the ball to hit the ground?

Clear and obvious. Was it clear and obvious as to both counts? It quite possibly wasn’t, and it wouldn’t be the first (or the third) time that the league office failed to apply the proper standard this season.

That’s the separate concern here, apart from whether the rule needs to change. Did the league office properly apply the very high standard for overturning the ruling on the field? The more the play is examined, the more it seems that maybe the proverbial 50 drunks in a bar would not have agreed that James didn’t catch it.

So apart from looking at whether the standard should be modified during the inevitable offseason hand wringing about rule changes, the league also should consider whether the system designed to be implemented by Dean Blandino should be adjusted in light of the fact that the league doesn’t have access to Blandino’s unique skills to stay true at all times to the standard.

Except when participating in the decision to overturn the Dez Bryant catch, that is.