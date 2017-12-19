Jimmy Garoppolo giving the Browns another top-four pick

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is changing the face of the 2018 NFL Draft, and helping the Browns even though he’s not there.

With the new 49ers quarterback leading them on a three-game winning streak, he’s dropping them lower and lower in the order, and he’s giving the Browns a second top-four draft pick in the process.

If the season ended today, the Browns would be picking first and fourth, with the 49ers pushing the pick formerly owned by the Texans up the ladder. Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the season end the Tuesday after Week 15?”

The 0-14 Browns can clinch the top spot this week with a loss or a Giants (2-12) win. The Colts (3-11) are currently third, with the Texans pick atop the group of 4-10 teams, followed by the 49ers in the fifth spot, then the Bears and Buccaneers. The Bengals (5-8) would pick eighth, followed by the Broncos and Jets.

Draft order ties are broken by strength of schedule. And with all these guys out of the playoff hunt, it at least gives them something to think about these final two weeks (other than, you know, Christmas and New Year’s plans).