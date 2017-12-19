John Dorsey on Hue Jackson: Ownership has spoken on that question

December 19, 2017
During a radio interview last week, Browns General Manager John Dorsey was asked “to categorically say” that Hue Jackson will be the team’s coach for the 2018 season.

Despite ownership saying Jackson will return, Dorsey declined to do that. Dorsey instead said that “I live in the present and I build for the future,” which meant that the topic was up for discussion again during an appearance on “Bull & Fox” on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Tuesday.

When asked about Jackson’s future this time, Dorsey pointed to what owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement released after Sashi Brown was fired as the head of the team’s personnel department. Dorsey said “ownership has spoken on that question” and repeated the same answer when asked if it would be his choice.

“Hue and I have a really good relationship,” Dorsey said. “I think ownership has said Hue will be back. I’m excited to work with him here. I’ve always thought head coaches should be leaders of men.”

“Ownership has spoken” isn’t the most ringing endorsement of a head coach that we’ve ever heard and nothing Dorsey said will dissuade those who believe he’d be interested in moving in a different direction, but that may be moot if Haslam’s first statement on Jackson’s future remains his only one.

12 responses to "John Dorsey on Hue Jackson: Ownership has spoken on that question

  1. Ownership has spoken….away from the cameras and behind closed doors. That statement could mean 2 things. 1. They are really going to stick with Hue. 2. They made a statement to Dorsey who is not technically lying when he said “Ownership has spoken.”

  3. 1-29! Ownership is inept, coach is inept and bad coaching has made the team inept… anyone that goes 0-14 in 2 consecutive years deserves to get canned and banned from coaching.

    So much young talent Hue has failed to bring along.

  5. I’m sure that keeping Hue around was a condition of employment for whatever GM got the gig. In fact, it was probably one of the first two or three questions asked in the interview. We’ll see how it develops but requiring a new GM to keep an incumbent coach rarely works out.

  8. You’re digging a little too hard on this one. Haslem clearly blames Brown and the old scouts for what’s went on. Dorsey doesn’t have authority to fire him, and I’m sure who the coach would be came up when he took the job. It’s not like he had to rush to get that one or stay unemployed since the Giant job opened up a couple of weeks ago too. It was made clear when Brown and Jackson was hired that they were both the answered directly to the owner and not the coach to the GM. Why you keep acting like this isn’t well known and acting like Dorsey is saying something compelling by not saying Jackson will be back is tiresome. If he goes 0-16, it’s a 50:50 chance Haslem decides he can’t let him stay just for how it looks. But if he has already decided most of this is on Brown and the scouts (the correct observation btw), he’ll keep him regardless because the team clearly hasn’t quit on him, and we all know the guy can coach from his year in Oakland.

  9. I really do like Hue. He seems like a good man. However, no coach is ever going to keep their job if they go 1-31. I don’t care if you’re at Cleveland, Dallas, LA, New York…. doesn’t matter! A 1-31 record is unacceptable, and he should be removed.

  12. realfootballfan says:
    Dorsey doesn’t have authority to fire him.
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
    I'm not so sure Dorsey would have taken the job without having control of who would be the head coach. That's typically a recipe for failure. Dorsey may have been the hottest candidate for GM positions this offseason. He probably could have had the pick of the litter. But if you're correct rff, he probably took the job based on his opinion of the existing talent on the roster plus all the draft picks he has to work with, not to mention a boatload in cap space to help. I'm sure a hefty $$$$$ contract might have helped too.

