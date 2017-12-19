John Dorsey on Hue Jackson: Ownership has spoken on that question

Getty Images

During a radio interview last week, Browns General Manager John Dorsey was asked “to categorically say” that Hue Jackson will be the team’s coach for the 2018 season.

Despite ownership saying Jackson will return, Dorsey declined to do that. Dorsey instead said that “I live in the present and I build for the future,” which meant that the topic was up for discussion again during an appearance on “Bull & Fox” on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Tuesday.

When asked about Jackson’s future this time, Dorsey pointed to what owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement released after Sashi Brown was fired as the head of the team’s personnel department. Dorsey said “ownership has spoken on that question” and repeated the same answer when asked if it would be his choice.

“Hue and I have a really good relationship,” Dorsey said. “I think ownership has said Hue will be back. I’m excited to work with him here. I’ve always thought head coaches should be leaders of men.”

“Ownership has spoken” isn’t the most ringing endorsement of a head coach that we’ve ever heard and nothing Dorsey said will dissuade those who believe he’d be interested in moving in a different direction, but that may be moot if Haslam’s first statement on Jackson’s future remains his only one.