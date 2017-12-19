John Dorsey walks back saying Browns didn’t get “real players” last two years

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey made a radio appearance on Tuesday afternoon and spent a good bit of his time on the air revisiting or clarifying comments that drew attention when he made radio appearances last week.

In addition to discussing coach Hue Jackson remaining with the team in 2018, Dorsey also circled back on a critical comment about the work done by the now-fired Sashi Brown as the head of the personnel department. Dorsey said that Brown and company didn’t bring “real players” into the organization, but softened that assessment on 92.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

“My intent was to say we don’t have enough good football players,” Dorsey said. “And if I have my way, we’ll have more good football players. We’re gonna get some W’s here, too.”

It’s a more diplomatic take and one that shouldn’t ruffle any feathers on an 0-14 team that has spent the last two seasons making it clear that there aren’t enough good players in Cleveland. That was also the case for the regimes that preceded Brown, which is what led the Browns to try his less traditional approach in the first place, and it will be up to Dorsey to prove he’s the guy who can stop the cycle of losing that predates everyone currently on the roster.