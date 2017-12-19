Landon Collins: Eli Apple has to grow up

Getty Images

Cornerback Eli Apple found himself back in the lineup for the Giants against the Eagles last Sunday and he played a prominent role on defense by taking part in 60 of the team’s 68 defensive snaps.

Apple came up with seven tackles, including a stop on Corey Clement that helped the Giants force a turnover on downs in the first half of the game, but his return to the lineup didn’t erase memories of the 2016 first-round pick’s disagreements with coaches and teammates.

Safety Landon Collins said last week that he’s spoken to Apple about those issues, which Apple denied to touch off another of the off-field episodes that have joined injuries and erratic play as themes for Apple this season. On Monday, Collins appeared on 98.7 ESPN in New York and suggested that Apple has some personal work to do before Collins will make an another attempt to help his teammate.

“Look, we’re all grown men in there,” Collins said. “He has to grow up. Mentor and raising are two different things. Right now, I feel like we’re doing one more than the other.”

Collins did say that he thinks Apple now understands that he can be cut “even if you’re a first-rounder” and we’ll see if the Giants make a move to part ways with him once they have a new coach and General Manager in place.