Lions place T.J. Jones on IR, promote Andy Jones from practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on December 19, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
The Lions placed receiver T.J. Jones on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. They promoted receiver Andy Jones from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

T.J. Jones had a career year in his fourth season with 30 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown. He injured a shoulder while covering a punt in Saturday’s victory over the Bears.

The Lions have Golden Tate and Marvin Jones on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, and rookie Kenny Golladay has 22 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns in nine games this season, giving Detroit depth at the position.

Andy Jones entered the league last season, spending the year on Dallas’ practice squad. He spent time with Houston this season before moving to Detroit in September.

He has appeared in one game with no catches.

2 responses to “Lions place T.J. Jones on IR, promote Andy Jones from practice squad

  1. It may not look like a lot of yards or catches for Tj but the majority of those catches were huge third down conversions. Very sure handed when he got the ball. Hope he comes back healthy next year.

  2. Not sure about the exact stats and year but HErman Moore and Brett Perriman used to ut up some nice numbers for a pair of WRs coupled with Barry. Lions should have made some runs but they like to get rid of proven players they drafted for more draft picks, i.e Lomas Brown. That was the nail in the coffin for Barry. Proved the teams FO wasn’t in it to win it. Not sure but Im tired of praying for a good draft. We had Suh, now we dont, another example.

