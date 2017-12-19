Lions place T.J. Jones on IR, promote Andy Jones from practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions placed receiver T.J. Jones on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. They promoted receiver Andy Jones from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

T.J. Jones had a career year in his fourth season with 30 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown. He injured a shoulder while covering a punt in Saturday’s victory over the Bears.

The Lions have Golden Tate and Marvin Jones on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, and rookie Kenny Golladay has 22 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns in nine games this season, giving Detroit depth at the position.

Andy Jones entered the league last season, spending the year on Dallas’ practice squad. He spent time with Houston this season before moving to Detroit in September.

He has appeared in one game with no catches.