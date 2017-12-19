Lions put T.J. Jones on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions will be down a wide receiver for the final two games of the season (and, they hope, the playoffs).

T.J. Jones has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced today. Jones suffered a shoulder injury Saturday against the Bears.

The Lions’ No. 3 wide receiver, Jones is fifth on the team with 30 catches for 399 yards.

To take Jones’s place on the 53-player roster, the Lions added wide receiver Andy Jones. Andy Jones has bounced back and forth from the Lions’ practice squad to active roster since they signed him as an undrafted rookie last year.