Mark Cuban not interested in Panthers as “league is in decline”

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 19, 2017, 2:08 AM EST
Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has been critical of the NFL for quite some time and believes the league has numerous problems.

So, no, he’s not interested in bidding on the Carolina Panthers now that Jerry Richardson has put the team up for sale.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Cuban said Monday he’s not interested in the Panthers, or any other NFL team.

“Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline?” Cuban said.

Cuban believes the NFL has overextended itself and over saturated its product. He thinks the upcoming move of the Raiders to Las Vegas is a bad idea, and has several other observations about the state of the league as well.

Cuban also thought he’d be a hypocrite in buying an NFL teams while at the same time saying how dangerous the game of football is to play.

“I know I’m a hypocrite from time to time, but I really, really, really try not to be,” he said.

With as many barbs as he’s thrown at the NFL in recent years, it’s doubtful he’d get enough support from the other owners to be approved to buy the team anyway.

21 responses to “Mark Cuban not interested in Panthers as “league is in decline”

  1. Saying it to save face. I guarantee you that most fans want it more dangerous, so the only reason it is in a decline is the constant rule changes for safety.

  3. You know what? He’s right. The NFL is overbranding its product, from London games,Thursday night football etc…

  4. I like Mark Cuban, and what he says makes all the sense in the world. For the 30% of America that thinks the decline is anthem related, the other 70% (plus some of that 30%) realizes that the problem is with the product – and you don’t invest in a declining product.

    Hopefully this can be a wake up call to the Shield to stop watering down the product, stop with games being called that look fixed even to me (who is not a conspiracy theorist), and stop trying to play games in other countries and every day of the week. We’re tired of it, and he will one day soon vote our viewership elsewhere.

  5. “I know I’m a hypocrite from time to time, but I really, really, really try not to be,” he said.

    Try harder.

  6. NFL doesn’t need Mark Cuban, Diddy, Opera. Cuban probably correct NFL is in decline so why would they approve one of these bozo’s? Having the jack doesn’t mean your qualified.

  7. Cuban is right not to pay what they are asking today for a franchise. The refs are ruining the games. Ticket prices aren’t getting cheaper either.

  8. I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that there is no way the owners would ever approve a sale to Cuban.

  9. Cuban is a conundrum for the let football be football people. They love Cuban when he supports their NFL is in decline mantra. Yet, they hate Cuban when he says football is too dangerous. They especially hate Cuban because he pays black players millions of dollars. It is enough to make their heads explode.

  19. The NFL revenues vs. NBA revenues; NBA average team revenue ($152 million) and average minimum revenue is ($109 million). NFL is more balanced with the highest average team revenue ($286 million) and the highest minimum team revenue ($229 million). NFL took in $13 billion in revenue last season! National Basketball Association (NBA): $4.8 billion! So if I am a business man why would I want to be apart the NFL, because it is profitable, in the NFL your team can lose on the field but win on the bottom line. Cuban statement makes no sense from a business and revenue standpoint. If I own the Cleveland Browns I’m a winner because from a revenue sharing stand point I win……….

  20. He needs to worry about his own sorry team that’s been that way going on nearly 10 years now. The NBA has its own problems, namely that it’s a star-driven league, and when LeBron James retires in the next few years, he has no natural heir kind of like when Jordan retired and they bumbled around for a few years until James came along. The NFL needs to scrap these Thursday games and all of this other nonsense, but for the first time in years, there are young, exciting teams and the finish to the season looks great. That Steeler/Patriot game was excellent, and we should have more games like that in the next few weeks between the 3 NFC South teams jockeying for position. Plus, I can’t wait for the NFC playoffs with all of the new young teams. It’s still the best show on TV for my money.

