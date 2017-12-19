Mark Cuban not interested in Panthers as “league is in decline”

Getty Images

Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has been critical of the NFL for quite some time and believes the league has numerous problems.

So, no, he’s not interested in bidding on the Carolina Panthers now that Jerry Richardson has put the team up for sale.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Cuban said Monday he’s not interested in the Panthers, or any other NFL team.

“Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline?” Cuban said.

Cuban believes the NFL has overextended itself and over saturated its product. He thinks the upcoming move of the Raiders to Las Vegas is a bad idea, and has several other observations about the state of the league as well.

Cuban also thought he’d be a hypocrite in buying an NFL teams while at the same time saying how dangerous the game of football is to play.

“I know I’m a hypocrite from time to time, but I really, really, really try not to be,” he said.

With as many barbs as he’s thrown at the NFL in recent years, it’s doubtful he’d get enough support from the other owners to be approved to buy the team anyway.