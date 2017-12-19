Marvin Lewis won’t be starting A.J. McCarron

Getty Images

Even though most people are operating under the assumption that Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is leaving Cincinnati after the next two games, he’s calling any such discussion a waste of time.

Speaking of wasting time, he also has no intention to bench quarterback Andy Dalton, in favor of getting A.J. McCarron some starting experience.

“No, I will not,” Lewis said, via Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Dalton has struggled mightily this year, and McCarron is a guy who might be some degree of asset for the Bengals in a potential post-Lewis future.

McCarron has ended up on the field the last two weeks, which the Bengals have lost by a combined score of 67-14. That’s left the season meaningless in the current context (such that it wasn’t already), but McCarron’s still waiting for his chance to show he can play.

“Ideally, you don’t want your team to struggle and have to go in at all, really,” McCarron said. “You want to play as a competitor but you don’t want to go in on those terms. But it is what it is. . . .

“You prepare to go in the game – I don’t know if you prepare to go in the game late in the game when you’re down by so much because they play totally different and they’re playing prevent and keeping everything underneath and playing a lot more games with you because they can because they have such a big lead. But, I don’t care. It’s so much for me just to be out there. That’s why, I don’t know if anybody ever sees, but I try to smile the whole time because I’m having fun. I’m just having fun and I don’t care how it comes. I’m just thankful for the opportunity and you just get to go play ball. I don’t get any reps, so go out there and kind of wing it and it’s fun.”

Of course, if Lewis ends up leaving, there will be plenty of changes in Cincinnati. And considering they almost traded McCarron to the Browns at the deadline before the Browns browned it up, it seems his chance is coming at some point. But it’s not happening this year.