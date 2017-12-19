Mike Tomlin: Catch rule “needs to be revisited”

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin’s not going to get any satisfaction about the latest controversial application of the catch rule.

But the Steelers coach predicted that the league would have to take a closer look at it this offseason.

“I think that we all can acknowledge that all of this needs to be revisited,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “It’s not just this play. . . .

“As a member of the committee, I acknowledge we have our work cut out for us this offseason regarding a number of those things.”

“The committee” is the competition committee, which proposes rules changes to the league which have to be approved by ownership. And with a seat at that particular table, Tomlin can guarantee that it’s discussed.

As he mentioned, it goes beyond the Jesse James non-catch Sunday, as there have been a number of questionable (or deserving to be questioned) calls. And while people such as Bill Belichick and Eli Manning have spoken in defense of the rules as they are, there’s a basic 100-people-in-a-bar problem with it that continues to be an issue.