Mike Tomlin confirms Antonio Brown out this week, James Conner knee surgery

Getty Images

The initial word on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s calf injury was that he’d be shooting for a return for the postseason and coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Brown will be missing at least one of the team’s final two regular season games.

Tomlin appeared on with “Cook and Poni” on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday and confirmed that Brown will be out for Monday’s game against the Texans with what he deemed a “significant” contusion. The Steelers close out the regular season against the Browns in Week 17 and they may still be fighting for a first-round bye depending on how they and the Jaguars do in Week 16.

Tomlin also confirmed that rookie running back James Conner will have knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve. Tomlin said the team will make an addition to the roster as Le'Veon Bell and Fitzgerald Toussaint are the only other backs on the 53-man roster.

Left guard Ramon Foster rounded out the list of injury updates on Tuesday with Tomlin announcing he’s in the concussion protocol.