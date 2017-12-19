MRI on Tyron Smith’s knee didn’t rule him out for this week

AP

The Cowboys have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the lineup this week, but it will be a few days before they know if left tackle Tyron Smith will be blocking for him against the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

While they’d obviously prefer to know that he’d be playing, the uncertainty is preferable to the worst-case scenario associated with a knee injury. Smith had to leave last Sunday night’s victory over the Raiders because of such an injury and owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that tests didn’t turn up anything that would rule Smith out.

“We’re rewarded that the MRI and the X-rays didn’t show as severe damage as it certainly might have,” Jones said on “Shan and RJ” on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “So he’ll be looking toward trying to get back. I think it’s questionable, but we’ll see how this week goes. He knows we’re down to these last two ballgames, so we’ll be taking a look at it.”

Byron Bell stepped in for Smith against the Raiders and would presumably get the start if Smith’s knee doesn’t improve enough for him to play against Seattle.