NFC playoff picture: Everybody wins

There was a new quarterback in Philly, a trip to Seattle for the Rams and a visit from Aaron Rodgers for the Panthers, but all three teams wound up as winners in Week 15.

That was the case for the other three teams that entered the week in playoff position as well, which means that the meaningful part of the snapshot looks exactly the same as it did at this time last week.

With the Saints hosting the Falcons on Sunday, everyone can’t win again next week but Atlanta’s tiebreaker edge over its closest competitors means that the picture won’t be changing much.

LEADERS

1. Eagles (12-2): They clinched a bye and can wrap up the top spot by beating the Raiders this week.

2. Vikings (11-3): A division championship is guaranteed and there’s a path to securing a bye in Week 16.

3. Rams (10-4): Sunday’s slaughter of the Seahawks felt like a passing of the torch, but the NFC West hasn’t been clinched yet.

4. Saints (10-4): They hold the tiebreaker over the Panthers so winning out gives them the division.

5. Panthers (10-4): Their chances at a division title would increase if the Falcons can beat the Saints this week.

6. Falcons (9-5): Monday night’s win was a big help to the defending NFC champions as they try to return to the postseason.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Lions (8-6): They have the tiebreaker edge on the 8-6 teams, but their loss to the Falcons may make that moot.

8. Seahawks (8-6): A loss to the Cowboys this weekend will end the Seahawks’ run of playoff appearances.

9. Cowboys (8-6): They remained alive long enough for Ezekiel Elliott‘s return, but just winning out isn’t enough for the Cowboys.

10. Packers (7-7): There will be no fairy tale ending for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

11. Redskins (6-8): They held off the Cardinals, but it’s too little too late.

12. Cardinals (6-8): Finishing with a .500 record is the only upside left in Arizona.

13. Buccaneers (4-10): Did Monday’s loss push them closer to a coaching change?

14. 49ers (4-10): Thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo, the Niners are feeling better about being a four-win team than most in recent memory.

15. Bears (4-10): Mitch Trubisky’s future looks good, but those four wins don’t feel so good in Chicago.

16. Giants (2-12): Their offense showed up against the Eagles, so the defense and special teams did their part to make sure the Giants keep losing.