NFL isn’t ready for high-tech replay

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2017, 9:12 AM EST
After referee Gene Steratore used a decidedly low-tech tool to determine whether the Cowboys gained a crucial first down on Sunday night, there’s been more talk that the NFL needs a high-tech system to figure out whether the ball crosses the line to gain or goal line. Some have suggested taking a cue from tennis, which has a fast and simple replay method for determining whether a ball was inside, on or outside a line.

There’s just one problem: The replay system in tennis wouldn’t work in the NFL.

A spokesman for Hawk-Eye, the company with the patented tennis replay technology, told ESPN in 2015 that its system would be useless in the NFL. The Hawk-Eye system requires a camera that has an unobstructed view of at least 25 percent of the ball. In tennis, that’s easy to do. In football, with 22 players on the field, that’s often impossible: Plays like Dak Prescott‘s quarterback sneak on Sunday night occur with a dozen or more players blocking every possible camera angle.

What about putting chips in the ball to track whether they cross the line? Actually the NFL already does have a chip in each ball. But the data recorded by those chips isn’t available to the officials in real time, and even if it were, it wouldn’t solve much. For starters, the chips don’t provide readings that are accurate down to the millimeter, which they would need to be on a play as close as the Cowboys’ quarterback sneak. And even if the chips were that accurate, they wouldn’t tell us when a player’s knee touched the ground, or when his forward progress was stopped, and those are often the things we need to determine in order to get an accurate spot.

Perhaps some day, technology will allow the NFL to have replay reviews that are as quick and clear as those in tennis. For now, the NFL isn’t ready for high-tech replay.

37 responses to “NFL isn’t ready for high-tech replay

  1. Oh, come on. You cant tell me that in 2017, when we can land a missile from orbit onto a target the size of a coffee table and a VR headset can tell you down to a mm where a physical object is in a virtual world, that we cant track a football down to a 1/4″ in a set area of play. And as for determining knee, sync the replay and football tracking to a universal clock. First determine the exact time a player is down, then look at the global tracking for that football at that moment. Easy. Get it done

  2. blindfolded dart throw would be better than what we’ve seen this season from on-field officials and Riveron

  3. Yet a 65 year old man standing 30 feet away, and slightly off to the side from a pile of guys can say, “Yeah that’s where the ball stopped’ then make the 30 foot walk and put his foot on that spot and they call that accurate?

  4. Well, I guess we should just stop trying then. In a day and age where robots and AI are becoming the norm, the NFL can’t figure this out? Try consulting some of the top tech companies out there and I guarantee they’ll figure it out.

    P.S. Maybe Roger’s 40 million per year could even reduced to help cover the cost!

  5. pretty simply- attach the end of the 1st down measurement chain to a L shaped piece of sheet metal that takes up the last inch of the measurement. The ref simply stretches the chain taut , and if the plate touches the end of the ball it’s a first down.

    this isn’t that difficult.

  6. Those are the excuses of someone who refuses to solve a problem.

    Solutions exist. They only need the will to implement them. If only the NFL had someone paid $40MIL/year whose job it was to solve problems.

  7. This is football, not surgery!! There are 60 minutes in a game and the rules are the same for both sides. Get over it!! And win convincingly. Nothing can solve every problem. I mean most of the penalties called in games are highly subjective and are called sometimes and sometimes not. Some are seen and observed by the officials, some are missed and we fans see it. So this is a fruitless issue. The meat and potatoes of all those penalties win and lose games far more than some first down markers when the SPOT of the ball is the bigger issue. LET IT GO, PEOPLE!!!

  10. The NFL is a 100% joke with its ignorant rules & rulings. Horrible owners in Kraft, Jones, Davis & Richardson. Cheating, steroids, violence, cte, lower ratings, terrible refs, and a leader who is oblivious to the world. But they are locked into all networks who refuse to question if the league is fixed or at words – controlled entertainment.

  11. This reminds me of the Seinfeld open where he wishes man had never gone to the moon so we could end the “if they can put a man on the moon”‘ meme. Now everything is compared to the moon landing.

    How about this instead. No more close up high-def replays? That would put us right back to 40 years ago when we argued ad infinitum about every close call. Wait, we still do that! So no improvement over the good ol’ days I guess. Or, we could act like thinking adults and understand that replay only fixes some, not all of the problems. There is no 100% solution to any of this.

    Now, refusing to see or admit that you can see a ball make a 1/4 rotation (laces went from top of the ball to below the right hand of James) while on the ground, that’s a problem that can’t be solved by tech.

  12. They pay a man 40 million a year and the game is worse now than it’s ever been,,period stop ! That’s all you need to know about where we as fans are headed !

  13. easiest and most cost effective solution to this is cut back to 5 cameras, broadcast only in standard def and radio, and cut the rulebook in half (at this point I don’t even care which half, just start randomly ripping pages out and there would be an improvement)

  14. But if they started with doing something for this to automate it, it would lead to automating other things and pretty soon there would not be a need to even have the refs on the field. Without the refs, you can’t put the fix in on games, so there is that.

  15. The question isn’t IF it can happen. It can, and likely will. The question is SHOULD it happen. I like the human error, the frailty of it all. Must we be so specific in life- in everything? Must everything be done for us, with no allowances for mistakes? I personally think if there is replay, it should be viewed in real-time speed only. No slowing anything down. If a catch looks good at game speed, its good. Period. This is still a game. A game.

  16. great, like the packers don’t already have the refs in their hip pockets.. still no line on the packers Vikings game…oooohhhh, that shrewd McCarthy is just toying with Minnesota, not letting them know if discount double choke will start or not!

  20. Instant replay was instituted to correct blatantly bad calls. The technology exists now to do that. Trying to correct every small”injustice” is mission creep and interferes with the game.

  22. I enjoyed football much more when it was more human, not less.

    Yeah more tech… maybe replace the players with AI too, that way nobody gets hurt.

    Replace the Refs with computerized views and manage it all from the booth.

    Better yet… just have each team line up and play Madden on a BIG screen in front of 70,000+. Problem solved.

    Cmon Man! Enough already.

  24. If Vince McMahon brought back the XFL and it was a success, maybe it would provide much needed competition for the NFL. And they need competition, because I don’t see anything else that would force the NFL’s owners and commissioner to address and fix the problems with the league.

  25. Why is everybody freaking out about the end of the chain cycle when the beginning is far more inexact. The only time the 10 yards is accurate is when a drive starts on a mandatory yard marker (touch back, kickoff OB, etc.). Every other time it is a WAG made by a guy on the sidelines as to where to mark the front end of the chains. That process is even worse during hurry up scenarios as they are often running up to where the ball is. The end result is the dog and pony show people are criticizing. Realistically, that measurement where the ball was right on the stick was likely off by several inches because there was absolutely no accuracy on the front end. In essence, they are trying to gain 10 yards from wherever the chain guy decides the sticks should be and not from where the ball actually is.

  27. If I ever quit watching NFL football it will not be because of anthem protests or multi-billionaire owners pilfering the public coffers to build their multi-billion dollar stadiums for them or even the ludicrously maddening inconsistency of the officiating. It will be because of the “We Ready, We Ready, We Ready, For Y’all” ESPN NFL intro chant that makes the 3rd grade level beginners improv class touchdown celebrations seem like Hamlet.

  28. One easy thing to do would be to add a fold-out bar from the marker that is even with the edge of the marker when folded out…it can be 6 to 12 inches in length, long enough to place by the ball and extend to confirm the spot. You can then have a leveling bubble placed in the sticks to ensure they are held upright, and not leaning forward or backward when determining such a minuscule difference. Or, and this is just spitballing, you can leave well enough alone, since the likelihood is slim that this exact thing would happen often enough to warrant such measures.

  29. the right answer is to simplify all the rules so that there is no longer room for interpretation, and where measurements and ball locations are involved, use technology.

    but lets get serious. we all know that the WWNFL will never do this – it would interfere with the fixing of games they do on a constant basis

  30. steelerfanjo says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:39 am
    Football has a lot of problems but really the only one that truly threatens it are those for whom its just fodder for bitterness and hate, the sport will always have to struggle not to be dragged down by those folks.. Its hope and future lies with the true sports fans who celebrate it for the great game it is. Those who root for their team but still recognize that their teams opponents are just as important to the game as theur team and so they appreciate and respect those opponents.

  31. You wouldn’t need for a “chip” in a football to know when a player’s knee is down. You would only need two pieces of information: two-dimensional positioning, and time stamps associated with positioning. At that point, as long as the league could sync the time stamps from the football data with the frame in replay videos, an official would need only to hit a “freeze” button when watching a replay at the moment he has decided that a player is down by contact and then read off the positioning of the football at the same time. Sure, I wouldn’t call that “easy”, but those are a VERY limited set of goals to work towards.

  32. So, the chip doesn’t offer measurements down to the millimeter, but a 60 year old ref who’s running in from 40 yds away does?

    Put a level on the yard stick, so it’s always at 90 degrees when held up and add a laser pointer to the bottom that goes to the sideline. If the laser gets to the sideline when measuring, it’s not a first down, if it gets interrupted by the ball, it is.

    Jeez, this isn’t rocket science. Well, that is, unless the league doesn’t want to have the correct calls made and leave it up to the refs and human error.

  33. People sure do love to complain.

    99% of the plays I think are wrong, are proven to be correct once I see the replay.
    The NFL officials do a much better job than they get credit for.

  34. Baloney. The reason why this trillion dollar business doesn’t have this is because Goodell wants to be able to control the narrative, and cheat during games.

    If people saw even better views of replays, some calls would be more definitive, but Goodell likes to move the goalposts and keep an air of mysticism” tied to play reviews and calls in general.

    It’s why the lawyers leave everything so grey. It gives Goodell wiggle room to try to spin something the way he wants it to try to grow the league.

  35. The low tech way of a card needs to be used properly though. If the card slides past the nose of the ball, even if it makes contact, ball is short of line to gain (even if it makes contact, it would be short the width of the card). The card needed to get held up by the nose of the ball for it to be a first down (Also, the “card” can’t be a folded piece of paper).

  36. LOL, OK. #Vegas always wins…. Wanna ruin your experience, get a card from your local bookie and watch trends of games vs spreads and O/U lines over the course of a few years, too easy.

