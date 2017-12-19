NFL’s decision to investigate Richardson makes no sense

AP

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson already has accepted the equivalent of the NFL’s death penalty. And the NFL apparently plans to try him anyway.

That’s the impact of the decision to investigate Richardson for workplace misconduct after Richardson announced plans to sell the team. With the worst-case scenario if Richardson had fought this issue being an involuntary sale, a voluntary decision to sell should prompt the NFL to save the time and money associated with an investigation — and to give Richardson the ability to avoid having embarrassing details developed and either disclosed by the league or leaked to the media.

While P.R. concerns may favor going through the motions of a full-blown inquiry, taking “I’ll sell” for an answer would probably be the better course of action. While Richardson surely won’t rescind his plan to sell, the decision to investigate and possibly to discipline him even after he took the worst possible medicine the league could prescribe could make the next owner who finds himself in this same spot refuse to stand down.

Really, what does Richardson or any other owner gain by quietly accepting the steepest punishment allowed under the NFL’s Constitution & Bylaws and then still being dragged through a full investigation and disciplinary process?

Under the standard that brought down Richardson, there possibly will other owners. Confidential settlement agreements of claims that could be made by disgruntled former employees are very common in American business. Chances are that plenty of other teams have negotiated plenty of similar deals, avoiding claims that could have been made in civil court regarding the behavior of owners, executives, coaches, etc. Media outlets eventually may discover other confidential settlement agreements, triggering other investigations against other owners or other high-level team (or league) personnel.

Then what? Will every owner, team president, G.M., or coach who had allegations made against them in pre-litigation communications between lawyers end up being investigated by an outside law firm? Will the investigations proceed even if the person accused of wrongdoing voluntarily walks away?

If so, the NFL had better be ready to spend a lot more money on lawyers.

If the league indeed remains intent on investigating Richardson, it necessarily must explore whether other teams and owners have entered into similar agreements with former employees, and whether those situations should be investigated. Given that no one envisioned this type of transaction falling within the Personal Conduct Policy, it’s likely if not certain that no team reported these settlements as potential violations of the rule.

Which means that the league probably should launch an amnesty period during which all teams have the ability without consequence to self-report similar agreements, with a clear warning that failure to do so will result in enhanced penalties if/when SI or any other outlet discovers documents that surely are lurking in the files of plenty of NFL teams.

Here’s why that is. Disgruntled former employees who have been fired or pushed out rarely think it’s their fault. So they land in the office of a lawyer, and the lawyer draws out facts that could support possible legal claims. Then, an effort to obtain a severance package for the former employee is launched, with a waiver of any legal claims the trade-off for some going-away money.

Despite the efforts of SI to make it seem nefarious and improper when done by the Panthers, a request for confidentiality remains standard practice when former employees are paid money that isn’t otherwise owed to them. (Indeed, it’s arguably malpractice for the lawyer representing the interests of the employer to not demand it.) The question becomes how standard these types of agreements have been among the NFL teams, and whether the intention to investigate Richardson will make it more and more clear than more and more teams should be subject to similar scrutiny for the behavior that resulted in a settlement agreement with former employees.

And if that’s how it plays out, the entire dynamic will trace back to the post-Ray Rice decision to activate the Personal Conduct Policy regardless of whether allegations of misconduct officially are made within the confines of the criminal or civil justice systems. If/when owners realize that the dominoes may indeed fall this way, that could be best way to get the league to make major chances to the Personal Conduct Policy without trying to secure concessions from the NFLPA at the bargaining table.