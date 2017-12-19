Packers make right decision on Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The return of Aaron Rodgers has ended. There was one?

All (or at least most) joking aside, the Packers made the right decision on Tuesday in shutting down their All-Pro quarterback. With no chance of making the playoffs, there was no reason to risk re-injury to his broken collarbone against a paid of opponents (Vikings and Lions) who still have something to play for — and in turn reason to come after Rodgers.

The Panthers did just that on Sunday, blitzing Rodgers 31 times, hitting him 12 times, and intercepting him three times. It was a valiant effort by Rodgers to come back, and no one should question his toughness in any way regarding the team decision to shut it down.

Sure, he undoubtedly is haunted by the ghosts of Favre, who found a way to play and to play and to play through any and all injury or hardship. But it would have been dumb to keep playing in games that mean nothing, especially in like of the risk of an injury that could mean plenty to his preparations for 2018.

And so Rodgers will be back in 2018, and the Packers once again will be favored to get to the Super Bowl, thanks to his presence. With the remaining career years dwindling, maybe 2018 will be the first time he gets back since the last, and only, time he was there.