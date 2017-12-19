Packers make right decision on Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 19, 2017, 6:39 PM EST
The return of Aaron Rodgers has ended. There was one?

All (or at least most) joking aside, the Packers made the right decision on Tuesday in shutting down their All-Pro quarterback. With no chance of making the playoffs, there was no reason to risk re-injury to his broken collarbone against a paid of opponents (Vikings and Lions) who still have something to play for — and in turn reason to come after Rodgers.

The Panthers did just that on Sunday, blitzing Rodgers 31 times, hitting him 12 times, and intercepting him three times. It was a valiant effort by Rodgers to come back, and no one should question his toughness in any way regarding the team decision to shut it down.

Sure, he undoubtedly is haunted by the ghosts of Favre, who found a way to play and to play and to play through any and all injury or hardship. But it would have been dumb to keep playing in games that mean nothing, especially in like of the risk of an injury that could mean plenty to his preparations for 2018.

And so Rodgers will be back in 2018, and the Packers once again will be favored to get to the Super Bowl, thanks to his presence. With the remaining career years dwindling, maybe 2018 will be the first time he gets back since the last, and only, time he was there.

20 responses to “Packers make right decision on Aaron Rodgers

  2. He’s scared to go against Vikings defense. Funny, he decided to put himself on ir before Vikings defense. That’s how afraid he was. Don’t tell me it’s not his decision to go on ir. We don’t care about the soreness or not 100% healthy. He played against Carolina. As we all know Packas will always make excuses.

  3. He’s scared to go against Vikings defense. Funny, he decided to put himself on ir before Vikings defense. That’s how afraid he was. Don’t tell me it’s not his decision to go on ir. We don’t care about the soreness or not 100% healthy. He played against Carolina. As we all know Packas will always make excuses. Packas will be mr irrelevant in 2018, until proven otherwise.

  4. i’ll question his toughness. he runs his mouth, drinks grape crush and yucks it up when things are good. when they arent good, he runs and hides like a little kid. vikings are using a backup in keenum, and he got them to 11-3 so far. so i guess spielman is better at evaluating talent than the clods in charge at green bay.

  6. No brainer. The Packers don’t have a dog in the fight. The Vikings got what they wanted……Rodgers out of the way. If they don’t take advantage of Rodgers no longer blocking their path, once, finally, and for all, no words from the likes of me will create the level of deep disappointment among the Viking faithful than the crash of their own expectations.

    Good luck!

  8. As anyone from Wisconsin/Minnesota knows, the massive insecurity of the viking fan base is what leads to their behavior. It’s also the reason why they work so hard to discredit the Packers history, fandom and tradition instead of basking in their own mediocrity.

  9. So they made the right decision to throw him out there against a good defense on the road with a slim chance at the playoffs. But now it’s a good decision to keep him out? His future is worth a wild card game? Panic has landed in cheesland. If Erin cares so much about his health he should get out before Lynn Dickey makes him look good.

  10. A couple points: 1. If the active/inactive list and coaching decisions were made at the whim of the players, Rodgers would have been the last player on the roster to remove himself from this weekend’s game, especially against the team the Pack is scheduled to play at Lambeau Saturday night; 2. The Ghost of Favre mentioned above, if it ever existed, was expunged when Rodgers led GB to a victory as 2010 Super Bowl champions. He, nor the fans, ever expected him to match Favre in the Iron Man category and we all will probably never see the likes of Favre again for his toughness.

  Rodgers future worth a wild card game?….hmmm. Wasn't the wildcard game of the 2009-2010 playoffs the jump off point for what was ultimately 4 of 4 Super Bowl Trophies now on display at 1265 Lombardi Avenue?
    Bowl Trophies now on display at 1265 Lombardi Avenue?

  13. And so Rodgers will be back in 2018, and the Packers once again will be favored to get to the Super Bowl, thanks to his presence.
    ________

    What? Have you learned nothing from watching this team all season? Only you and the delusional Packer fans think this Browns West team is a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers. He gives them a chance to win each game, nothing more. There just isn’t Super Bowl level talent on this team, especially on defense. No one player is good enough to overcome that. But go ahead and pick them to go to the Super Bowl again next season, and be wrong for the eighth consecutive year.

  14. Your first sentence seems to indicate you think it was the right decision to start Rodgers because playoff hopes were alive. Answer to first question: “Yes”. Answer to second question “Yes”. Your last two sentences are unskilled trolling gibberish. Please try harder…
    ***************
    Liberalsruineverything says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:10 pm
    So they made the right decision to throw him out there against a good defense on the road with a slim chance at the playoffs. But now it’s a good decision to keep him out? His future is worth a wild card game? Panic has landed in cheesland. If Erin cares so much about his health he should get out before Lynn Dickey makes him look good.

  15. All (or at least most) joking aside, the Packers made the right decision on Tuesday in shutting down their All-Pro quarterback.
    #####

    The right decision was to shut Rodgers down for the season two months ago.

    It’s obvious that Rodgers was not ready to return last Sunday.

    The risks far outweighed any possible rewards.

  16. Psckers need to get more looks at Hundley to see if he is the heir to Rodgers, or if they need to trade Rodgers to the Browns for their #1 pick and get a true franchise qb.

  17. Seems like a fair decision as the Pack’s season is over and no one truly knows his present physical condition. I’m sure he’ll be circling the date of the first Viking game next year.

  18. People need to understand the difference between a bone healing and the callus reforming. It’s something you could potentially tough through but leaves you at much greater risk of re-injury or breaking that bone again. If they have no hopes at the playoffs, there’s no sense in him risking doing further damage. He badly under threw some balls and was wincing in pain after several hits, he obviously still wasn’t healthy no matter how bad they tried to convince us he was Superman.

    All these “oh he’s hiding, he’s a coward” takes are just lame. Wannabe haters trying to pretend they know anything.

  20. Rodgers is just a whiny diva, that’s why I hate the guy. He wants all the attention to himself, he wants everyone talking about him. He came back last weekend because they were still hanging by a thread to make the playoffs, and if he won out and put them in the playoffs, everyone would be talking about Rodgers, and that’s exactly what he wants.

    If they wouldn’t have been in playoff contention, he never would have come back. That way, people would be talking about how if he would have played all year, they would be in the playoffs. He is a glory hog, and wouldn’t hesitate to throw a teammate under the bus to make himself look better.

