Packers place Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2017, 4:07 PM EST
Getty Images

We won’t see Aaron Rodgers again in 2017.

The Packers announced on Tuesday that they have placed Rodgers on injured reserve less than a week after he returned to the active roster from another stint on the list. Rodgers missed eight weeks after breaking his collarbone and was less than 100 percent recovered when he made the start against the Panthers last Sunday.

The Packers lost that game and their slim playoff hopes went to none when the Falcons beat the Buccaneers on Monday night, which left little reason to risk further injury to Rodgers.

Brett Hundley will return to the starting lineup and the team announced that Joe Callahan is back on the active roster to serve as his backup. Fullback Joe Kerridge was also dropped from the roster on Tuesday.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Packers place Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve

  3. Brett Hundley was starting to get pretty good and I just wonder if maybe he would have been a better choice over a compromised Aaron Rodgers this past Sunday. Who knows, maybe the Packers would have won.

  4. If the Packers had somehow completed their comeback after the recovered onside kick and ended up in the playoffs, even as a 6th seed, they would have been the most dangerous team in the NFC. Rodgers gives them a chance to win every game they play in and favored in most. I will not miss him :).

  5. He took some big shots in that game and came out OK..but when they said the bone wasn’t 100% healed I didn’t like that. If its fully healed there is no additional risk, but even at 95% healed it’s not worth it…no risk in ruining the start of next season….C’mon Hundley lets see what ya got this weekend. Minor victory but knocking off the Vikings would be a bright spot in a not so bright season.

  6. They may have won that game with Hundley.

    Will never know I guess.

    Have fun watching the playoffs from home boys!

  12. Smart move. No need to get hurt while playing for nothing. Let Hundley continue to play, and hopefully play well. Then his trade value goes up and they can flip him for some help next year when Rodgers returns fully healthy.

  14. Good move. Let Rodgers heal fully, and if they lose both games, no big deal – just move up the draft board a bit.

  15. Perfect timing. My son and I are taking a detour on our drive from IN to MN for Xmas and will hit the game Sat night. Tix prices have already come down after last night’s Atl win and they should drop further now. Would have been fun to watch the Vikes compete vs Rodgers, but now I can save some major coin. I look forward to some friendly banter with the Pack fans.

  19. It’s understandable that Rodgers wanted to be placed on IR rather than have to face the Vikings’ defense a second time this year.

  20. Probably the best move the pack can make. Now let’s just keep things civilized here. We know how it feels to lose two starting qb’s in a row mn. It sucks. Good luck with the recovery Rodg.

  21. That comeback was short lived. Probably for the best if he is not 100% healthy and no chance at the playoffs this year.

  23. So the team’s medical staff did clear an injured player to play.

    Martelius Bennett was telling the truth…😏

    In all seriousness, this is the right decision.

    Get well during the off-season so your fans have no excuses next year.

  24. I have a feeling that the packers are going to play this game really tough. The packers were destined to be a wild card team if Rodgers never got hurt. Wild card because the Vikings were going to win the division either way.

  25. He was scared. I don’t blame him, the Vikings have a great defense.
    Nah… I’m just kiddin’. Smart move. And… I’m not going to lie. I’m glad, we have a much better chance at winning out. Looking forward to next year and some great Viking packer games!
    SKOL

  27. If you think about it, if Rodgers had been there all season, would the packers record be any different? I don’t see them beating, MN, NO, Baltimore, or Pitt. they would beat Chi, TB, and Cleve. The only outcome that may have been different was the Detroit game, but even then, Detroit has a better overall team.

    The scores of the games would have been different with Rodgers, but the outcomes would be the same.

  30. Poor guy would rather get a early xmas present and get away from that roster of stench…..atleast trade him to a competent organization for a change to complete….the only bowls the packers will be playing in for the next decade are the toilet bowls…..

  31. If you think about it, if Rodgers had been there all season, would the packers record be any different?
    =====

    Go watch teh Cowboys game and ask that again.

  32. that’s okay, we’ll be laughing when the Vikes have yet another one-and-done this playoff season

    Wide Left, you lose again.

  33. Smart move… why subject him to all the cheapshots that we know will happen Sat night. I will laugh so hard if Hundley beats the Vikes… they have no excuses for sat and the playoffs… you must win Sat and you must win the Super Bowl or you are a team of Chokers.

  37. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    December 19, 2017 at 4:15 pm
    No need to expose him to the cheap and dirty MIN defense. And no need to let those fans watch the greatest player in the league. Their loss. And they deserve it.
    __________________________________________________
    The Vikings are tied with the patriots for a league low two unnecessary roughness penalties. The Packers on the other hand, have five.

  38. This was a no-brainer. Packers will be back next year and will win the division. Everybody forgets that they were considered one of the top 2 teams in the league entering the MN game. Barr’s cheap shot ended all of that. One of the blessings is they realized they have a pretty good pair of RBs. They need to get a TE, and a pass rusher. Their secondary is solid with Randall and Kinger. Things will be back to normal next year.

    Ohhhhh and I will LMAO if Hundley takes down the Vikes!

  41. Tank the last two games for a better draft pick as long as Ted Thompson isn’t going to be the making that pick.

  43. mnrasslinggovjesse says:

    December 19, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    They don’t need him to beat those indoor sissies. Going to be about 10 degrees and maybe snowing; the pansies may not even come out of the locker room.
    ///////////////
    You mean like in 2015 when the Vikings came to town in the last week. Oh….wait….

  44. Rogers does NOT deserve to be on another team just to get to another superbowl.
    You stick with your team and gut it out. Hes with a top 4 organization and one of the NFLs top 3 cash cows. Get better at life bro. Dont see Tom Brady being traded to the BRoncos after a loss

  49. I would have preferred to have Rodgers playing so the Packer fans would have one less excuse for the Packers’ loss, but they are so creative they’ll come up with a dozen of them anyway. Yes, we know that Rodgers’ injury caused the Vikings to win many more games than they would have without the injury so the Packers would have won the division anyway. You can tell yourselves that all offseason, which began 10 weeks ago. Gosh, the Vikings are so lucky because they never lose starting quarterbacks to injury.

  50. Smart move – give Hundley a chance for some more game experience – no sense in taking any chances on AR – Packer haters can enjoy this – probably wishing that their team could have had this streak of playoff performances. Took a cheap shot hit by a Queen to derail this season but so beit – we will be back

  51. Steve Jensen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    If the Packers had somehow completed their comeback after the recovered onside kick and ended up in the playoffs, even as a 6th seed, they would have been the most dangerous team in the NFC. Rodgers gives them a chance to win every game they play in and favored in most. I will not miss him :).
    __________

    I see you’ve bought into the myth of Aaron Rodgers. It’s true that Rodgers gives the Packers a chance to win every game they play, and favored in most, but so what? The Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars, Vikings, Eagles, Saints, Panthers, Rams, Falcons, and Seahawks have a chance to win every game they play and are favored in most, too. That’s no reason to fear the Packers more than any other playoff team. In fact, the Packers are so much worse than those other teams in every other phase of the game, they are without question the team everyone would prefer to see in the playoffs. Well, maybe next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!