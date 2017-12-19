Packers place Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve

Getty Images

We won’t see Aaron Rodgers again in 2017.

The Packers announced on Tuesday that they have placed Rodgers on injured reserve less than a week after he returned to the active roster from another stint on the list. Rodgers missed eight weeks after breaking his collarbone and was less than 100 percent recovered when he made the start against the Panthers last Sunday.

The Packers lost that game and their slim playoff hopes went to none when the Falcons beat the Buccaneers on Monday night, which left little reason to risk further injury to Rodgers.

Brett Hundley will return to the starting lineup and the team announced that Joe Callahan is back on the active roster to serve as his backup. Fullback Joe Kerridge was also dropped from the roster on Tuesday.