Packers sign Dillon Day off Broncos’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Packers signed offensive lineman Dillon Day off the Broncos’ practice squad.

It marks the second time this season Denver has lost Day. The Colts claimed Day off waivers from the Broncos on Oct. 25.

The Broncos originally signed Day as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015. He spent his first 2 1/2 seasons on the Broncos’ practice squad.

This season, he spent a week on Denver’s active roster in October, two games on the Colts’ active roster and now goes to the Packers’ 53.

Day, a center and guard, has never played in a regular-season game.