Panthers sale to DeBartolo would be dripping with irony

Getty Images

Jerry Richardson has become the first NFL owner to be forced out of the club since Eddie DeBartolo. And so it would be fitting, I suppose, for DeBartolo to buy Richardson’s team.

It’s been nearly 20 years since DeBartolo handed control of the 49ers to his sister after pleading guilty to a felony charge of failing to report that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards allegedly extorted $400,000 from DeBartolo to secure a casino license. DeBartolo paid $1 million in penalties, served two years of probation, and agreed to testify in other legal proceedings arising from the scam.

“I’m going to start the process of getting my football team back,” DeBartolo said in 1998, when he entered his guilty plea.

His football team continues to be owned by his sister and her family, with nephew Jed York running the show. Now, the 71-year-old Hall of Fame contributor could be in the process of getting another football team to go along with the other team he apparently won’t be getting back.

The mood toward DeBartolo has changed dramatically since he walked away in disgrace. Now, he apparently could be walking back in as another owner walks away in disgrace.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether DeBartolo can come up with a lot more than the $400,000 he gave to Edwards, in order to become the highest bidder for the team. Then the question becomes whether at least 24 current owners would welcome him back. Or, perhaps more accurately, whether at least nine owners would think it’s a bad idea to let him back in.