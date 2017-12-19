Pete Carroll can’t explain why Russell Wilson played late in a blowout

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was at a loss to explain why quarterback Russell Wilson remained in Sunday’s game long after it was out of reach, exposing the franchise player to potential injuries in a blowout.

Carroll said he really isn’t sure why he and his staff didn’t pull Wilson from the game to keep him from taking more hits. Wilson was sacked seven times and the Seahawks lost 42-7.

“You probably all were thinking that too and I thought [to myself] why is he still out there? I agree with you. But he wants to keep battling and I gave him one more series. It’s just who he is,” Carroll said.

Wilson, who played deep into the fourth quarter, said he never wants to be removed from a game.

“I always want to keep playing,” Wilson said. “That’s just the mentality. It’s the competitor in me. I always think if there’s time on the clock, who knows?”

It’s understandable that a player wants to keep playing, but a coach needs to be smart enough to see a game is over and take his star quarterback out. A Wilson injury would have made Sunday’s ugly loss much uglier.