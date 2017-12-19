Pete Carroll can’t explain why Russell Wilson played late in a blowout

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2017, 5:20 AM EST
Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was at a loss to explain why quarterback Russell Wilson remained in Sunday’s game long after it was out of reach, exposing the franchise player to potential injuries in a blowout.

Carroll said he really isn’t sure why he and his staff didn’t pull Wilson from the game to keep him from taking more hits. Wilson was sacked seven times and the Seahawks lost 42-7.

“You probably all were thinking that too and I thought [to myself] why is he still out there? I agree with you. But he wants to keep battling and I gave him one more series. It’s just who he is,” Carroll said.

Wilson, who played deep into the fourth quarter, said he never wants to be removed from a game.

“I always want to keep playing,” Wilson said. “That’s just the mentality. It’s the competitor in me. I always think if there’s time on the clock, who knows?”

It’s understandable that a player wants to keep playing, but a coach needs to be smart enough to see a game is over and take his star quarterback out. A Wilson injury would have made Sunday’s ugly loss much uglier.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Pete Carroll can’t explain why Russell Wilson played late in a blowout

  1. Aging D, o o-line, non-existent run game and average WR’s. Ole Russ better get used to blowouts because the Hawks are a team in decline.

  6. Pete Carroll has a history of not being able to explain himself.
    Pass instead of run in the super bowl
    Fake field goal attempts
    Keeping his QB out there while taking a beating

    Just chewing gum and winging it.

  7. Pete Carroll benefited from 2-3 years of a fantastic defense and slightly above average QB. He’s shown numerous times now that he’s a careless gambler and somewhat clueless about game management and planning for opponents.

    He’s Jim Schwartz with a SB ring.

  9. Carroll is a great coach, that’s undeniable, but sometimes he has too much loyalty to players and coaches. Belichick would’ve traded probably the entire LOB by now stockpiling draft picks. Bennett probably would’ve been gone. Cable and Bevell gone. Pete got us a SB, but BB might have won two or three with the talent on this team. “One year dynasty” is such an apt description of this team because it had the potential to be a true dynasty with a handful of better coaching decisions. It’s sad that this team could have accomplished more, but at this point it looks like it’s time to rebuild. We still need to build a line to protect Wilson. There are good players on this team still and it won’t take much to get it back to contention again. We need a kicker badly…we might have three more wins with a competent kicker. Pass rushing needs help. Strong side LB. Overall depth so we have good players on special teams. And a new offensive coordinator and line coach. Pete needs to let go of some of that loyalty, maybe even let Schneider drop the axe on some of these guys if he doesn’t want to get his hands dirty.

  13. Even though Wilson seems like the corniest guy of all time, he is a legit, legit talent. His style completely warrants being taken out of the game in a blowout. He isn’t a big guy, and these hits will take their toll over time. Get him out of the game idiots.

  16. 2 years ago Russell and the Seahawks we’re down 31 to the Panthers in the 3rd Qtr…and darn near came back to tie the game…

    I once saw Russell and the Seahawks down 12 pts with only 5 minutes on the clock…and came back to win the game…

    Stop with the rest everyone nonsense…Stop trying to tame players competitiveness… People got money on over/unders and spreads… People got money on players in their fantasy league… those people keep the sport alive… don’t bite the hand that feeds you… don’t take for granted the loyalty NFL fans show…that TD that Russell scored could’ve been the difference in someone’s fantasy football player…it was definitely the difference for any who bet the over total of 48pts…see how that works…?

  18. Inmates running the asylum. Pete hasen’t lost the locker room because they respect him. But, his easy approach to let the players fix things and let them decide what
    best has finally hurt him and the team. When there winning its a descent approach early on, but as they decline its a recipe for disaster.

  19. It sure seems like the phrase great coach always coincides with having great players. Seahawks have lost some and suddenly Pete don’t look so great.

  20. I feel sorry for the 12th who put money on their team winning the SB, after Vegas installed Seattle as the team to beat before the season began. They are on track to go 8-8

  22. I would have pulled him but doing so creates another potential problem. It says his health/safety is more important than the health/safety of the guys that don’t get pulled. Normally that isn’t a concern but if the previous reports of some players feeling contempt towards RW were accurate then it might have been an issue going forward.

  23. Can someone please point to a situation that Pete has managed well that shows he’s a “great” coach?

    He utterly destroyed USC then left 2 minutes before the NCAA came knocking – what a great guy he is.

    He lucks into a great defense and destroys the Broncos in the SB for his only win then completely melts against the Pats in his 2nd trip.

    Now, he’s not sure why/how his starting QB was left in a game they were getting smoked in? Is he serious? Man, he’d make a great politician with all of his “I don’t knows”

  25. Stop with the rest everyone nonsense…Stop trying to tame players competitiveness… People got money on over/unders and spreads… People got money on players in their fantasy league… those people keep the sport alive… don’t bite the hand that feeds you… don’t take for granted the loyalty NFL fans show…that TD that Russell scored could’ve been the difference in someone’s fantasy football player…it was definitely the difference for any who bet the over total of 48pts…see how that works…?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    It’s sad some people actually believe the NFL coaches and players actually give a damn about their personal fantasy teams or what they chose to bet their money on. Nobody cares about anybody else’s fantasy teams. Nobody.

  27. It’s understandable that a player wants to keep playing, but a coach needs to be smart enough to see a game is over and take his star quarterback out.

    The pretty much sums it up doesn’t it?

  28. I loved watching the Rams blow out Carroll’s Seahawks. There is no one in the NFL I enjoy watching lose more than Pete Carroll. The best part is, the Seahawks are definitely on the decline and Carroll is about ready to ride off in the sunset on his horse.
    Carroll’s next job will be commercials for chewing gum.
    And Seahawks fans — your 12th man didn’t show up in that game either!!!! I loved that, too!!

  29. omeimontis says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:10 am
    Russell Wilson was still playing because he is still a candidate for the MVP award.

    ———

    When was the last time the MVP award went to a player on a team that didn’t even make the postseason?

  30. Seattle is not done, maybe for this year but next year they will still be loaded with talent

    Defense:

    Sherman
    Thomas
    KJ Wright
    Bennett
    Sheldon Richardson
    Cliff Avril
    Chancellor
    Wagner
    Jarran Reed
    Frank Clark
    Malik Mcdowell

    Offense:

    Wilson
    Baldwin
    Lockett
    Richardson
    LT Duane Brown
    Joeckel
    Jimmy Graham
    Chris Carson

    All they need to do is use the draft and FA to add OL and DL talent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!