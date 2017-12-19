Randall Cobb calls hit on Davante Adams “unnecessary” and “uncalled for”

Getty Images

Because he’s in concussion protocol, Davante Adams can’t talk to the media. So fellow Packers receiver Randall Cobb spoke for Adams on Tuesday.

“He’s very frustrated,” Cobb said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It sucks. It sucks to be in that position. But that’s where he is, and his health is most important right now.”

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis had his suspension reduced from two games to one game Tuesday for his illegal blindside block on Adams. It’s the second time this season an illegal hit has left Adams with a concussion. The league suspended Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan for his Week 4 hit on Adams.

Adams called Davis’ hit “head hunting.”

“It’s bulls—,” Cobb said. “Excuse my language, but there’s no place in this game for that. It’s already a violent enough game, and we put our lives on the line every single time we take that field. Unnecessary hits like that in a situation like Davante was in this past week, it’s uncalled for.”