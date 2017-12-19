Saints place A.J. Klein on injured reserve, add John Phillips

Posted by Charean Williams on December 19, 2017, 6:53 PM EST
The Saints placed linebacker A.J. Klein on injured reserve with a groin injury. They signed tight end John Phillips in a corresponding move.

Klein injured his groin during a Week 14 loss to the Falcons and missed last week’s game against the Jets. He finished the season with 54 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Manti Te'o will see more snaps in the middle, and the Saints likely use Michael Mauti and Hau'oli Kikaha on the strongside.

Phillips returns after eight games with the team last season. He also spent the 2017 offseason with the Saints.

He adds depth at the position after the Saints placed Coby Fleener on injured reserve with a concussion a few weeks ago. After Michael Hoomanawanui was diagnosed with a concussion last week, it left Josh Hill and Garrett Griffin as the only healthy tight ends.

2 responses to “Saints place A.J. Klein on injured reserve, add John Phillips

  1. yo this is horrible. were gonna be starting manti teo. our secondary is still elite. and wehave the best defensive end of his generation in cameron jordan. but our 4 man dline rotation behind him is only average. and at this point our linebacking corps is legit terrible. we gonna need the bounties for sure

  2. AJ got to play at Lambeau field this year, so at least it’s good he didn’t miss that game. IT’s 20 minutes from where he grew up, and he made some good plays in front of friends and family. Too bad for him that he is out now, he’s a good guy.

