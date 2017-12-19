Saints place A.J. Klein on injured reserve, add John Phillips

Getty Images

The Saints placed linebacker A.J. Klein on injured reserve with a groin injury. They signed tight end John Phillips in a corresponding move.

Klein injured his groin during a Week 14 loss to the Falcons and missed last week’s game against the Jets. He finished the season with 54 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Manti Te'o will see more snaps in the middle, and the Saints likely use Michael Mauti and Hau'oli Kikaha on the strongside.

Phillips returns after eight games with the team last season. He also spent the 2017 offseason with the Saints.

He adds depth at the position after the Saints placed Coby Fleener on injured reserve with a concussion a few weeks ago. After Michael Hoomanawanui was diagnosed with a concussion last week, it left Josh Hill and Garrett Griffin as the only healthy tight ends.