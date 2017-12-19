Saints triple threat on offense keeps rolling

Getty Images

The Saints are hard to stop on offense, because you can’t worry about focusing just one guy. Or two.

That truth was underlined Sunday, when wide receiver Michael Thomas topped the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. That’s impressive for him alone, but he was the third Saint to hit that mark this season, as running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara had each previously topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Ingram is fifth in the league with 1,420 yards and Kamara seventh with 1,336.

That makes the Saints the only team in the league with three such players, with two weeks left in the season.

“It just shows how high-profile our offense is,” Thomas said, via Amos Morale of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Credit to our coaches here, the development and preparation during the week. They keep us honest. We are getting a lot of those reps that we are getting on Sundays in practice. So to be out there to go from practice and perform on Sundays, it’s a blessing.”

So far, just 23 players have topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season, a list topped by Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (1,849). Along with teammate Antonio Brown (who’s fourth on the list with 1,533), they’re one of seven teams with at least a pair of players to reach that level, along with the Saints, Chiefs (Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill), Chargers (Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen), Falcons (Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman), Texans (DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller), and Patriots (Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks).

The Chiefs are close to adding their third, with tight end Travis Kelce two yards short of joining the club.