Saints triple threat on offense keeps rolling

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 19, 2017, 9:27 AM EST
Getty Images

The Saints are hard to stop on offense, because you can’t worry about focusing just one guy. Or two.

That truth was underlined Sunday, when wide receiver Michael Thomas topped the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. That’s impressive for him alone, but he was the third Saint to hit that mark this season, as running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara had each previously topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Ingram is fifth in the league with 1,420 yards and Kamara seventh with 1,336.

That makes the Saints the only team in the league with three such players, with two weeks left in the season.

It just shows how high-profile our offense is,” Thomas said, via Amos Morale of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Credit to our coaches here, the development and preparation during the week. They keep us honest. We are getting a lot of those reps that we are getting on Sundays in practice. So to be out there to go from practice and perform on Sundays, it’s a blessing.”

So far, just 23 players have topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season, a list topped by Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (1,849). Along with teammate Antonio Brown (who’s fourth on the list with 1,533), they’re one of seven teams with at least a pair of players to reach that level, along with the Saints, Chiefs (Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill), Chargers (Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen), Falcons (Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman), Texans (DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller), and Patriots (Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks).

The Chiefs are close to adding their third, with tight end Travis Kelce two yards short of joining the club.

7 responses to “Saints triple threat on offense keeps rolling

  3. I think a “high-profile offense” would be one that can work on all cylinders. Kamara, Ingram, and Thomas are all very good in their own right, but remember some time ago against the Falcons when Kamara went down, and the entire offense was nearly kaput? Ingram didn’t play spectacular that game, and Thomas did only because I’d argue he’s the only good wide receiver the Saints have. Snead has been a non-factor and Ted Ginn’s simply okay as an alternative. One can take away any of two running backs and the Saints’ offense is probably on par with Cincinnati’s, which has one very good wide receiver and a decent rushing + pass-catching backs. Brees is obviously superior to Dalton, but I wouldn’t think it wise to start looking back on the accolades with two important weeks left.

  4. Was really surprised when Saints traded Brandin Cooks, Jimmy Graham and Kenny Stills (and cut Marques Colston) – but somehow Sean Payton and Drew Brees managed to find good Offensive players in Kamara, Ingram and Thomas

  5. Too bad minni doesn’t have an outdoor stadium. I’d much rather play brees and the saints outdoors in the cold than indoors or on turf. It’s shaping up to be a great NFC playoff picture

  6. Thomas is a complete surprise to me. But then he never had consistent QB play at OSU. He has a chance to be truly great.

    Ingram just keeps plugging, regardless of competition, score or record. He’s a gamer and should be forever respected in N.O.

    Kamara was a great ‘find’. But like Cooper Krupp, when people know how to evaluate talent they get lucky more times than not.

    They were in Cap Hell, they knew it was coming and had those off years.

    Colsten is a future Ring of Honor guy.

  7. I think much of the Saints’ success this season is the huge improvement in defense. Last year the defence gave up over 450 points. To date, the defence has allowed less that 300. I agree the offense is potent – it always has been. But the Saints’ turn around from 7-9 last year is due to defense. It took a few years to overcome the Rob Ryan hangover, but Dennis Allen has done a good job as DC.

