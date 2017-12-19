Seahawks waive Kache Palacio

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived linebacker Kache Palacio, three days after promoting him to the active roster. He played 16 special teams snaps in Seattle’s loss to the Rams.

The Seahawks did not announce a corresponding move, possibly creating an opening for cornerback Deshawn Shead‘s return.

Shead returned to practice Dec. 6. Seattle has until the end of the week to add him to the roster or place him on injured reserve. He has not played since tearing an ACL in the playoff loss to the Falcons in January.

“He’s a fantastic special teams player,” Carroll said Monday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s one of the best that we have ever had, so if we can get him back, that will help.”

The Seahawks also announced they added safety Alex Carter and defensive end Noble Nwachukwu to the practice squad.