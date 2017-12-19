Shane Ray done for year after another wrist surgery

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray opened the regular season on injured reserve after having wrist surgery and he’ll end the year on the same list after going in for another operation last Friday.

Ray had screws removed from his wrist after playing against the Colts on Thursday night and said on Monday that a decision about whether he’d play again this season was pending. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Ray signaled that the decision was made.

“Life comes at you sometimes and you have to make the best of things. After my 3rd wrist surgery it’s time that I get healthy so that I can be the best I can be. As always I appreciate the love and support and I’m looking forward to what we will be as a team next season!”

James Palmer of NFL Media that the Broncos will make the move back to I.R. official. Ray had a sack in eight appearances this season and should be healthy in time for the start of offseason work.