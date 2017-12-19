Steelers had only one play ready after touchdown was overturned

Posted by Mike Florio on December 19, 2017, 2:06 PM EST
AP

The Steelers have confirmed that which was obvious in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Patriots: They didn’t take full advantage of the three minutes and 20 seconds needed for review (and reversal) of Jesse James‘ go-ahead non-touchdown to plan out second and goal and, if necessary, third and goal and fourth and goal.

Via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday that the offense had only one play ready to go.

I wish we would’ve called two plays,” Roethlisberger said, with another not-so-subtle shove of offensive coordinator Todd Haley under that thing with the wheels that go ’round and ’round. “I wish we had two plays ready to go.”

Roethlisberger has some responsibility for that failure, as well. Nothing stopped him from choosing not to take a knee and say a prayer and wait for a ruling but to gather up his teammates and use every second to plan for what would come next.

As coach Mike Tomlin tells it, via Kinkhabwala, the team spent most of the 200 seconds deciding what to do if the ball was spotted at the one, because the officials indicated that the likely ruling if the touchdown was reversed would have been that James was short of the goal line.

Regardless of what the officials said, any member of the coaching staff could have seen that James broke the plane — and any member of the coaching staff should have known that there was a chance the catch would have been ruled not a catch. So they should have planned for that outcome, too.

And even if the ball would have been at the one or farther back, Roethlisberger admits that only one play had been called. Which confirms the broader point that situations like this show the difference between teams like the Patriots and teams like the Steelers.

Even if the Steelers currently have the better team, the Patriots have the better operation. Because the Patriots never would have had only one play called, and they never would have not been ready for anything that could have happened as as result of that replay review.

Moreover, and as Haley would probably like to say but never would publicly, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would never throw the ball into triple coverage with the No. 1 seed on the line.

39 responses to “Steelers had only one play ready after touchdown was overturned

  4. LOL!!!

    Even more funny!

    You should have 2 since you have a timeout, need an audible as an option and may run another play before kicking the FG.

    And, the play they chose was so stupid.

    A draw or a simple fade to the corner should have been the plays.

    This is the kind of stupidity I expect from a Tomlin/Haley duo.

  5. Once more, Tomlin proves to be a dummy. The Steelers stood around with their thumbs up their asses, doing nothing. Belichick would have had three plays called in that time, plus breakfast ordered for the next day. It’s like taking candy from a baby. A dead baby.

  7. I agree with everything except the notion that Ben threw into triple coverage. There was only one defender close enough to stop the throw from being a TD. Other defenders being in the same zip code, or even close enough to catch a deflection, doesn’t make it multiple coverage on the receiver.

  8. Roethlisburger can audible on his own. He’s Ben freaking Roethlisburger. Who cares if Haley or Tomlin are telling him to run a play if that’s what really happened. If Ben didn’t like what he was being told to do, he should have just spiked it or thrown it out of the end zone if no one was open. What is Tomlin going to do if Ben improvises there, bench him??

  9. Of course every person knows more than Mike Tomlin. Even the people writing on this site can even read the minds of both coaches. And the Pats fans are clearly more smart simply by the team they root for. SMDH!

  10. This is low on the list of mistakes.

    1. Roethlisberger should have just thrown the ball away, not into triple coverage.
    2. The Steelers should have covered Gronk with more than just one player on the Pats final drive, especially on the 2 point conversion.

  13. terripet says:

    Pittsburgh is a badly coached team. And Ben as a veteran you should know what is going on

    ————————————————

    Pittsburgh is a badly coached team whose head coach has never had a losing season and is one of only three in NFL history to be better than .500 in each of his first 10 years (sorry, to the Pats fans who tried to correct me on this, but Bill coached for Cleveland before he coached in New England). He's the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, has been to the playoffs 8 years, won the division 6 years, made the championship game three years, and the Super Bowl twice. A lot of teams would love to be so badly coached, and he'd be beloved if fans were color-blind.

  14. metitometin says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:26 pm
    metitometin says:
December 19, 2017 at 2:26 pm
Roethlisburger can audible on his own. He's Ben freaking Roethlisburger. Who cares if Haley or Tomlin are telling him to run a play if that's what really happened. If Ben didn't like what he was being told to do, he should have just spiked it or thrown it out of the end zone if no one was open. What is Tomlin going to do if Ben improvises there, bench him??

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————-

    That’s how you can tell Ben lied. He still made the awful decision to throw the ball. It’s his job to throw it away or audible into a check, which maybe on that playcall, they have no audible built into the play, which I don’t believe.

    Brady gets 2 plays to pull from on every down, allowing him to audible.

  15. When this team is one and done in the playoffs, the only time you’ll hear the names Roethlisburger, Tomlin, and Haley is when the broadcast booths are looking for new talent. Prediction: Only Tomlin will get a job because the others have huge “character” issues.

  16. terripet says:

    Pittsburgh is a badly coached team. And Ben as a veteran you should know what is going on

    ————————————————

    Deb says:
December 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm
Pittsburgh is a badly coached team whose head coach has never had a losing season and is one of only three in NFL history to be better than .500 in each of his first 10 years (sorry, to the Pats fans who tried to correct me on this, but Bill coached for Cleveland before he coached in New England). He's the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, has been to the playoffs 8 years, won the division 6 years, made the championship game three years, and the Super Bowl twice. A lot of teams would love to be so badly coached, and he'd be beloved if fans were color-blind.
*******
I am color blind but he still messed up!

    *******
    I am color blind but he still messed up!

  17. Deb says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm
    terripet says:

    Pittsburgh is a badly coached team. And Ben as a veteran you should know what is going on

    ————————————————

    Deb says:
December 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm
Except, he's wildly overrated with a low IQ (not debatable), and was promoted by the dumb Rooney Rule AFTER being a DC of the Vikes which featured the worst pass D in the league that year, when it's a PASSING LEAGUE.

He was chosen to satisfy the idea Dan Rooney created the self-righteous and out of date racial rule, where he walked into a championship level atmosphere with a veteran team.

His lone blessing was Brady had his leg blown out in 2008, the only year he won a SB.

And, in 2010, his team got lucky then, too, as they didn't have to face the Pats.

So, come again?

PS Pitt's D blows allowing about 30 points per game at home on D, even to middling offenses.

    1 2 Rate This

    ———————–

    Except, he’s wildly overrated with a low IQ (not debatable), and was promoted by the dumb Rooney Rule AFTER being a DC of the Vikes which featured the worst pass D in the league that year, when it’s a PASSING LEAGUE.

    He was chosen to satisfy the idea Dan Rooney created the self-righteous and out of date racial rule, where he walked into a championship level atmosphere with a veteran team.

    His lone blessing was Brady had his leg blown out in 2008, the only year he won a SB.

    And, in 2010, his team got lucky then, too, as they didn’t have to face the Pats.

    So, come again?

    PS Pitt’s D blows allowing about 30 points per game at home on D, even to middling offenses.

  18. .
    @deb

    Tomlin may have many fine qualities, but in-game management is not one of them. Almost every time I watch the Steelers, Tomlin makes decisions that leave me flummoxed. There’s more than a few in Pittsburgh who agree with me.
    .

  20. Tomlin is a good (not great) coach but is bad at coaching situational football. However, blame doesn’t come down to one person. Coaching has to know that’s going to be overturned (and was the correct call if you read the rule, even if we all hate/disagree with the rule) and have plays/audibles ready to go. Ben has to know that if the throw isn’t there, he can’t force it, and should play for the FG and go into OT. Secondary and backers have to do a better job of coverage execution, and d line needs consistent pressure.

    It wasn’t as if the Steelers were blown out, out coached, and taken behind teh woodshed. They lost a tight game to a world class opponent. Study film and learn from mistakes, Steelers will hopefully see them again.

  21. That quick pass over the middle worked so well for the Seahawks against the Pats in the Super Bowl, the Steelers figured they would show everyone how it’s supposed to be done.

  22. scarletmacaw says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:28 pm
    This is low on the list of mistakes.

    1. Roethlisberger should have just thrown the ball away, not into triple coverage.
    2. The Steelers should have covered Gronk with more than just one player on the Pats final drive, especially on the 2 point conversion.

    0 0 Rate This

    —————-

    You forgot the first mistake:

    Jesse James used awful technique. He did not ball up and stick that ball into his gut and roll into the end zone. He also appeared to be more concerned about jumping up (might be why the ball mysteriously spun at the end), to jump up and do an arranged TD dance the Steelers wasted practice time practicing.

    LOL

    Chess vs checkers.

    Adults vs Millennials/Children

  23. This tylaw person is a joke. He’s got to be an unemployed shut-in, considering how much he trolls this site. Sad life the kid leads.

  24. PS Pitt’s D blows allowing about 30 points per game at home on D, even to middling offenses.

    It’s not secret you are as dumb as a sack of hammers, but the Patriots won by three points….you were claiming all year they would be buried….buried by the Cheats. Yet the Cheats won with help from the refs….again. Go away little homer your act is so tiresome.

  26. tylawspick6 says:

    [Tomlin is] wildly overrated with a low IQ (not debatable) …

    ——————————————————————

    Really? You've given the man an IQ test and have the results, so they're not debatable? Mike Tomlin graduated from William & Mary, one of the "public ivies"–meaning it's one of the best institutions of higher learning in the nation. If you believe this man has a low IQ–other than the obvious reason–it's probably because most of what he says is over your head.

  27. tylawspick6 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    And, the play they chose was so stupid.

    A draw or a simple fade to the corner should have been the plays.

    This is the kind of stupidity I expect from a Tomlin/Haley duo.
    _______

    And a draw would have been the not stupid play? If they don't get into the end zone, the clock runs out before they can get the field goal team on. Be careful about criticizing others when you don't know what you're doing either.

  28. Most coaches, most QBs and most teams in the league make more mistakes than Tomlin, Big Ben and the Steelers.

    They are pretty damn good year after year, no matter how much some of us hate them.

  29. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    And, the play they chose was so stupid.

    A draw or a simple fade to the corner should have been the plays.

    This is the kind of stupidity I expect from a Tomlin/Haley duo.
    _______

    And a draw would have been the not stupid play? If they don’t get into the end zone, the clock runs out before they can get the field goal team on. Be careful about criticizing others when you don’t know what you’re doing either.

    0 0 Rate This

    —————————-

    Umm, err, no I just checked. Both are safe plays and a draw would be a surprise choice.

    Get it?

    lol

    How can anyone defend throwing the game away on a high risk play like that and then whine about playing for OT at home?

  30. tomlin probably gets more attention for his coaching boners because he has more talent to work with than anyone else. but really he just joins a big club when it comes to being out coached by the Hoodie. it happens all the time. the patriots win a lot of games with less talent because belichick prepares for everything and puts together a team that is greater than the sum of its parts. Like Coach says “it’s not about collecting the most talent, it’s about building a team.

  31. Deb says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm
    tylawspick6 says:

    [Tomlin is] wildly overrated with a low IQ (not debatable) …

    ——————————————————————

    Really? You’ve given the man an IQ test and have the results, so they’re not debatable? Mike Tomlin graduated from William & Mary, one of the “public ivies”–meaning it’s one of the best institutions of higher learning in the nation. If you believe this man has a low IQ–other than the obvious reason–it’s probably because most of what he says is over your head.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Umm, no. William and Mary is a pretty good school, but it’s not an elite school. So he got a football scholarship and a couple of wink winks back in the 1980s. Who cares?

    I am not impressed. I’ve seen the guy coach and speak. Not impressed. Never been impressed.

    His immaturity and poor leadership skills are also an issue because it trickles down through the roster.

    Pitt, up 17-10 at the half, left the field joking and giggling, for example.

    Who looks dumb now after guaranteeing to run the table to Minny?

  33. They should have gone with a victory formation while down three, that would have been funny and raised the Colts their rusty gate play.

  34. 6ball says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    .
    @deb

    Tomlin may have many fine qualities, but in-game management is not one of them. Almost every time I watch the Steelers, Tomlin makes decisions that leave me flummoxed. There’s more than a few in Pittsburgh who agree with me.

    ———————————————-

    I don’t always agree with Tomlin. On the college side, I was raised on Bear Bryant and tend to prefer a more disciplined approach to the game. But no team–not even the mighty Patriots–can win a championship every year. The goal is to be in contention, and Tomlin has done that for the Steelers.

    Nothing is wrong with criticizing a coach’s style or a poor decision–such as Carroll’s crazy pass call at the end of SBXLIX or Dan Quinn’s inexplicable play-calling in the final quarter of last year’s Super Bowl. But the criticism of Tomlin is personal. He’s called stupid, low IQ, a product of Affirmative Action, and the Rooney Rule (which does nothing more than require coaches to include minority candidates in the interview process). His tremendous accomplishments are ignored and his worth is belittled by people who don’t even bother to hide their racial bias. It’s a sad commentary on the state of our society, and many people’s hearts, in 2017 America.

  36. No one can look at his record with the Steelers and rightly say Tomlin is a bad coach. It is fair though to look at the talent he has been provided with throughout his tenure and say that he may not be a particularly good one. When you honestly assess their rosters in terms of available starters this year Pittsburgh probably comes out ahead of New England. Yet when it comes to coaching up the squad and depth the Pats have a serious leg up not just on Pittsburgh but on the league as a whole. The Pats don’t win because of conspiracy or magic, they win because they make fewer mistakes than their opponents and they always play (and coach) for the full 60 minutes.

  37. .
    One unknown in this situation is how much autonomy Roethlisberger has over play selection. We don’t know if Haley is comfortable giving Ben freedom to change any play at any time. On the other hand, at times Brady turns Josh McDaniels into Mr Irrelevant.
    .

  38. .
    @deb

    Yo! Halt! I only questioned Tomlin’s in-game management skills. Don’t lump me in with those other lunkheads.
    .

  39. Who cares, the game is over. Sunday confirmed that the Steelers can absolutely beat the Pats in the playoffs, assuming pats make it to the afccg.

