Steelers sign Stevan Ridley

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said during a radio interview on Tuesday that the team would sign a running back to replace James Conner with the rookie heading to injured reserve due to a knee injury that requires surgery.

The team announced both moves later in the day. Conner is officially on injured reserve and veteran Stevan Ridley is now on the running back depth chart with Le'Veon Bell and Fitzgerald Toussaint.

Ridley was with the Broncos this summer and spent a few days with the Vikings in October, but didn’t play in a regular season game. He played in one game for the Falcons last year and eight for the Jets in 2015, so he hasn’t done much since his run with the Patriots ended with a torn ACL in 2014.

That seems unlikely to change in Pittsburgh as long as Bell is healthy, but Ridley will be on hand in the event things go awry for the Steelers offense.