Steve Keim: Big offseason changes an “understatement”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2017, 7:59 AM EST
The Cardinals failed to make the playoffs in 2016 and responded by mostly standing pat with the same core players heading into the 2017 season.

That strategy hasn’t paid off for them and the 6-8 team will be out of the postseason for the second straight season as a result. During an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Monday, General Manager Steve Keim suggested a different approach to this offseason.

Keim said it was an “understatement” to say he’ll be making big changes come 2018 after this year’s disappointment.

“I’m disappointed, and the fact that we were eliminated from playoff contention is a disappointment,” Keim said. “I apologize to our fans and everybody in our organization. Moving forward, we have a lot of work to do. It’s going to be a busy offseason. We’ll continue to evaluate this team the last two games and I promise the product on the field in 2018 will finish much stronger.”

Keim didn’t outline any areas where he’s planning to make moves, but there aren’t many areas where the Cardinals can stand pat and expect better results the next time around.

15 responses to “Steve Keim: Big offseason changes an “understatement”

  1. They should start and begin with YOU, Mr Keim. you still have yet to draft a 2nd corner, even though you wasted a 2nd round pick on one 2 years ago. You’re a former OLineman and your OL stinks! None of your first round draft picks have played like first rounders. Your team is old and comprised of mostly free agent editions. You’ve been afraid to put your name on a young QB. You haven’t drafted a young impactful RB. Nearly every impactful addition has been a free agent. Nkemdiche has played horribly. Buchanan had to be moved to LB at 210 lbs because he can’t play n the back end.You. Have. Rated. Horribly!!! Luckily you’ve known the bid will family for years and its buying you some time, but if anyone looked closely, you have NOT done your job very well!!!

  2. Keim is a joke. He knew Palmer was on borrowed time when he first signed him, and he never brought in and groomed a replacement for him. Keim and Arians took a talent laden team over…added Palmer…and drove it right into a ditch. Hell, they probably could’ve had Garoppolo if they wanted him…they saw him beat them first hand last year and blamed their losing season on that loss. He went all in on Palmer and his legacy needs to be attached to that decision.

  6. “standing pat with the same core players heading into the 2017 season.”

    ———-

    They let the 2017 DPOY walk too…

  7. Let’s not overlook the horrible offensive play calling by BA; or as he later tries to blame his players for the team’s failures and then says he calls wonderful plays.

    Of course, playing dummies like DJ Foster who run the wrong routes and can’t even catch balls thrown straight to his helmet most certainly drags down the team and are another major reason why the Cards keep losing.

  11. Translation: Ariens and Palmer gone, Fitz put on the trading block… possibly as part of a Draft Day deal to move up for a QB.

  12. I may be in the minority here, but Arians deserves credit for keeping this Cards team competitive despite significant injuries and having Stanton and Gabbert at QB the second half of this season. And I think he deserves an opportunity to coach up a prospective young franchise QB, given his work with Roethlisberger and Luck.

    That said, I cannot think of an NFL team more poorly positioned for the long-term than the Cardinals – QB of the future is not on the roster, very few young impact players, a tenuous cap situation due to over-reliance on vet FAs, and not a ton of draft picks either. Combine that with the rapidly rising Rams and 49ers and a Seahawks squad that will contend as long as Wilson and Wagner are healthy and the Cardinals feel destined for the NFC West cellar for the foreseeable future.

    Outside of Chandler Jones, David Johnson, and Larry Fitzgerald, there isn’t one player that I’d consider untouchable, even Patrick Peterson (love his game, but it makes sense to unload his contract given the Arizona’s asset situation and the haul they would receive in return for him).

    Don’t let 6-8 fool you – Arizona is long way from being a contender due to poor drafting and cap mismanagement from Keim. It makes sense for the Cards to listen to offers for any player outside of the aformentioned core three and jump-start this rebuilding process as soon as possible.

  14. Keim watched five major departures from the defense last spring–the departures of tackle Calais Campbell, safety Tony Jefferson, safety D.J. Swearinger, cornerback Marcus Cooper and inside linebacker Kevin Minter.

    Keim said the Cards’ superior scouting found players that were now wanted by other teams, so the Cards would have to reload again using their superior scouting.
    We lost five key defensive players and for all the team’s talk, they never replaced them with equal talent.

    Defense used to keep us in games. Not any more.

  15. He can start with all of his early round draft misses. The guy he drafted to replace Campbell who is a defensive MVP candidate frankly stinks, and he’s not the only high pick he’s missed badly on. It’s a pattern. If he drafted in the early rounds like he does in later rounds, they’d be a good team.

