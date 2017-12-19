Steve Keim: Big offseason changes an “understatement”

Getty Images

The Cardinals failed to make the playoffs in 2016 and responded by mostly standing pat with the same core players heading into the 2017 season.

That strategy hasn’t paid off for them and the 6-8 team will be out of the postseason for the second straight season as a result. During an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Monday, General Manager Steve Keim suggested a different approach to this offseason.

Keim said it was an “understatement” to say he’ll be making big changes come 2018 after this year’s disappointment.

“I’m disappointed, and the fact that we were eliminated from playoff contention is a disappointment,” Keim said. “I apologize to our fans and everybody in our organization. Moving forward, we have a lot of work to do. It’s going to be a busy offseason. We’ll continue to evaluate this team the last two games and I promise the product on the field in 2018 will finish much stronger.”

Keim didn’t outline any areas where he’s planning to make moves, but there aren’t many areas where the Cardinals can stand pat and expect better results the next time around.