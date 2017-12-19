Texans move David Quessenberry to active roster

AP

There hasn’t been much to smile about in Houston of late as the Texans’ 4-10 record doesn’t do much to make people happy.

On-field results may not get any better in the last two weeks, but the team should generate some cheerful reactions as a result of a roster move. The team is promoting offensive lineman David Quessenberry from the practice squad to the active roster.

Quessenberry, a 2013 sixth-round pick, was diagnosed with lymphoma in June 2014 and spent most of the next three years receiving treatment before finishing chemotherapy in April of this year. He returned to practice, but failed to make the 53-man roster in September and signed to the practice squad.

Quessenberry spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a foot injury, so he has never appeared in a NFL game. That should change on Christmas night against the Steelers and it will make for a nice moment in a season without many of them for the Texans.

The Texans made two other promotions from the practice squad Tuesday. Safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive tackle Chunky Clements are coming up while center Nick Martin, tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive tackle D.J. Reader were placed on injured reserve.