Thomas Davis’ suspension reduced to one game

Posted by Charean Williams on December 19, 2017, 7:26 PM EST
Thomas Davis had his suspension reduced to one game. He will miss the Panthers’ game against the Bucs this week but returns for an important NFC South showdown with the Falcons on New Year’s Eve.

Appeals officer James Thrash heard Thomas’ appeal Tuesday.

The league originally suspended Thomas two games, which seemed harsh based on precedent. In his letter to Davis informing him of the suspension, Jon Runyan, the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, called Davis’ blindside block on Packers receiver Davante Adams “violent and unnecessary” and cited Thomas’ status as a repeat offender.

Davis was fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries earlier this season.

Davis becomes the fourth player to have a suspension reduced on appeal in recent weeks. Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game, and Bengals safety George Iloka recently had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal.

  2. The league is not serious about ridding the game of dirty hits .. this just shows it. Davis is a repeat offender, and his 2 game suspension was warranted. There was absolutely no reason to even negotiate about it.

  4. It was so obvious when they suspended him 2 games that they were only planning to enforce a 1 game suspension. The league disciplinary system is hust a terrible joke

  5. If Gronk didn’t get 2 games then nobody should. What he did was far dirtier than anything else we’ve seen all year and it’s not even close. Not to mention, Davis showed instant remorse and knew he did something stupid. Directly apologized repeatedly, even though that obviously doesn’t excuse that dirty hit. But Gronk after the game making excuses like “the referees were picking on me so much that i had no choice but to drive my heavily braced elbow into the back of a defenseless players head while he lied on the ground face down out of bounds after a play was over, boo hoo, poor me”. So yeah suspension was warranted, and if Gronk got the 3 he deserved, then 2 for Davis is perfectly acceptable too. But since the league likes to pick and choose what star players they want available for which high ratings draw matchups, then Davis losing only 1 game is fair too.

    And how about we just scrap the appeals process and the league can just slash every suspension in half the second they’re announced? What a pointless system this is

  6. Precedent? He’s a repeat offender!! Why does this keep getting lost?!
    One game, now that’s strange!

  7. Runyan shouldn’t be deciding anybody’s punishment for illegal hits or dirty play

    The guy made a living picking off opponents standing around the tackle pile. Many times after the whistle. Completely dirty player in his career

  9. nfl turning into a joke…may as well start putting flags on these players. football is a violent sport so be prepared to take a hard hit. Tired of all these rules that are really turning the game into a touch football game. I am seriously starting to reach a point where I just don’t want to watch this crap anymore with refs controlling the outcome of games with bogus calls and what is a catch and not a catch. Its a shame too……

