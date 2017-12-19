Thomas Davis’ suspension reduced to one game

Getty Images

Thomas Davis had his suspension reduced to one game. He will miss the Panthers’ game against the Bucs this week but returns for an important NFC South showdown with the Falcons on New Year’s Eve.

Appeals officer James Thrash heard Thomas’ appeal Tuesday.

The league originally suspended Thomas two games, which seemed harsh based on precedent. In his letter to Davis informing him of the suspension, Jon Runyan, the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, called Davis’ blindside block on Packers receiver Davante Adams “violent and unnecessary” and cited Thomas’ status as a repeat offender.

Davis was fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries earlier this season.

Davis becomes the fourth player to have a suspension reduced on appeal in recent weeks. Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib had their suspensions reduced from two games to one game, and Bengals safety George Iloka recently had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal.