Tom Brady’s trainer’s reduced role with team causing “some friction”

Getty Images

Last week, a report surfaced that Bill Belichick has an issue with Tom Brady‘s long-time trainer. Both Brady and Belichick have declined to discuss the coach’s decision to reduce Alex Guerrero’s special team privileges, other than Brady crediting his trainer with his success at age 40.

The Boston Globe detailed the situation and said Belichick’s decision to diminish Gurrero’s role and return the Patriots to a more traditional medical and training operation has “created some friction in Foxborough.”

Guerrero treated many of Brady’s teammates at his TB12 Center just outside the stadium in Patriot Place. But the Patriots also allowed Guerrero to have his own office near the locker room, where he treated players with his alternative methods.

Guerrero no longer is allowed to fly with the team, have sideline access during games or treat players other than Brady in his office at Gillette Stadium. The trainer still treats other players at the TB12 Center.

In 2015, the Globe reported the team’s medical and training staffs complained to Belichick about Guerrero and his alternative treatment practices and his questionable background. Federal regulators sanctioned Guerrero for falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor and deceptively promoting nutritional supplements, via government records cited by the Globe.

Brady counts Guerrero as a close friend, business partner and made him godfather to his son Ben. He repeatedly has credited Guerrero for his continued success, and when asked Monday about Belichick having an “issue” with his trainer, Brady said, “I don’t have any comment on that other to say Alex is a big part of what I do. I am fortunate to have him.”