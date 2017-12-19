Tre’Davious White: Winning would be the best revenge

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for a game after he hit Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White with a forearm to the back of the head at the end of a play in the first meeting between the teams this year.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said that players would have Gronkowski’s hit on their minds when the two teams play again on Christmas Eve. On Tuesday, though, White said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the best payback would come on the scoreboard.

“As I’ve had time to think about it, I knew he wasn’t that type of player,” White said. “We just honed in and moved on from it. But I get the film Sunday and the best way that I can handle that situation and just try to go in there and just get a big old ‘W’ in their stadium and help our playoff chances. So yeah, I’m not a guy who’s going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle. Nothing. I’m gonna play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Respect the game. Just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge.”

Coach Sean McDermott also said this week that he doesn’t want any players thinking about retaliating against Gronkowski. Any move in that direction would likely result in a penalty at the very least and the Bills can’t afford too many self-inflicted wounds if they are going to get the win they need to keep pushing for a Wild Card spot in the AFC.