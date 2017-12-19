Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Ryan Davis and Eddie Yarbrough have stepped in for injured Bills DE Shaq Lawson.

A few positions where the Dolphins need further clarity in the final weeks of the season.

Said Patriots coach Bill Belichick of Sunday’s game, “Situational football is so critical at this time of year, and fortunately we were able to make the plays we needed to make.”

There’s work to do on offense for the Jets this offseason.

It’s not clear if the Ravens will have WR Jeremy Maclin this week.

The Bengals may not have their starting tackles for the final two games.

Browns coach Hue Jackson expects better work from QB DeShone Kizer this week.

The Steelers found better defensive success against the Patriots.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien thinks he has the best wide receiver in the league in DeAndre Hopkins.

The Colts expect to have RB Frank Gore in the lineup Tuesday.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles did well against the blitz last Sunday.

They’ve stumbled the last two weeks, but the Titans are still in the playoffs if they win out.

Will LB Shane Ray play in the final two Broncos games?

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt spread some holiday cheer to kids from the Boys & Girls Club.

Injuries are mounting for the Chargers.

An obstacle to the construction of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas will be removed.

Tracing the path to a Cowboys playoff berth.

Giants S Landon Collins may not play this week.

Making the case for Eagles coach Doug Pederson as the coach of the year.

Rookie DL Jonathan Allen won’t return from injured reserve for the Redskins.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions against the Lions, but coach John Fox thinks it was his best game of the year.

A Pro Bowl berth is something Lions CB Darius Slay expects to come his way.

Do the Packers have enough defensive playmakers?

Vikings DT Linval Joseph hopes Aaron Rodgers plays this week.

Falcons S Keanu Neal keeps forcing fumbles.

Some of the questions related to the sale of the Panthers.

The Saints used FB Zach Line more in their win over the Jets.

The Buccaneers put up a fight, but they couldn’t beat the Falcons.

A young quarterback is missing from the Cardinals roster.

Rams coach Sean McVay thinks RB Todd Gurley has a case to be an MVP candidate.

Cornerback is one of the biggest offseason needs for the 49ers.

What changes may be coming for the Seahawks?