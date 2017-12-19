Washington places Montae Nicholson on IR, promotes Fish Smithson

Getty Images

Washington placed safety Montae Nicholson on injured reserve with a concussion. It promoted safety Fish Smithson from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The team made Nicholson inactive the last four games after he was diagnosed with a concussion in a Nov. 19 game against the Saints. The rookie played in eight games, making 24 tackles with an interception and two passes defensed.

“He’s obviously showed a lot of promise, and we love him as a player and an athlete,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said, via the team website.

Smithson spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad until Tuesday’s call-up. He signed as a college free agent out of Kansas.

Washington also announced it signed defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes Sr. to the practice squad.