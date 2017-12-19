Week 15 power rankings

1. Patriots (11-3; last week No. 2): Situational football once again puts the Patriots in a prime situation.

2. Eagles (12-2; No. 3): Barely beating the Giants hardly means that all is well with Wentz gone.

3. Steelers (11-3; No. 1): Little brother had a chance to beat big brother in ping pong, and little brother choked when up 20-19. Again.

4. Vikings (11-3; No. 4): Can a coach and a quarterback with limited playoff experience win against a coach and a quarterback with plenty? That question could be answered in the divisional round.

5. Jaguars (10-4; No. 5): Most impressive accomplishment this year? Making two-tone helmets look good.

6. Panthers (10-4; No. 6): Mark Cuban may want to reconsider not being interested in buying the team if it wins the Super Bowl.

7. Saints (10-4; No. 7): Arguably the best team in the conference may not win its division.

8. Rams (10-4; No. 8): If the Rams that showed up in Seattle show up in the playoffs, they’ll be showing up in the Super Bowl.

9. Falcons (9-5; No. 11): Matt Ryan would very much like you to get properly lined up, please.

10. Ravens (8-6; No. 12): They can’t wait for a chance to keep the Steelers from losing to the Patriots in the AFC title game.

11. Cowboys (8-6; No. 13): Zeke is back, and the window is open for an unlikely playoff berth. The Eagles are surely hoping they don’t slide through it.

12. Chiefs (8-6; No. 18): They can win the division, but can they win in the playoffs?

13. Seahawks (8-6; No. 9): Sometimes when it ends, it ends suddenly. And shockingly. And violently.

14. Chargers (7-7; No. 10): They worked and worked and worked to get themselves to a game that meant everything. And then they blew it.

15. Lions (8-6; No. 17): The dream of ending 26 years without a playoff win continues. Somehow.

16. Bills (8-6; No. 15): The dream of ending 18 years without a playoff appearance continues. Somehow.

17.  Titans (8-6; No. 14): The dream of winning on the road against a pair of subpar NFC West teams is unfulfilled.

18. Packers (7-7; No. 16): They should use the next two games to get Brett Hundley some extra reps in advance of next year’s Aaron Rodgers injury.

19. Dolphins (6-8; No. 19): Jay Cutler learned how hard it is to light a December cigarette outdoors in Buffalo.

20. Raiders (6-8; No. 20): Gene Steratore’s white sheet of paper could lead to Jack Del Rio’s pink slip.

21. Jets (5-9; No. 21): With a few right moves, the Jets could be a contender. Eventually.

22. Cardinals (6-8; No. 22): With a few right moves, the Cardinals could be a contender. Eventually.

23. Washington (6-8; No. 23): If they’d made a few right moves, they’d be a contender.

24. Broncos (5-9; No. 27): They’re a great quarterback away from being a great team, again.

25. 49ers (4-10; No. 25): They’re everything that goes around a great quarterback from being great, again.

26. Bengals (5-9; No. 24): Marvin Lewis knows what he’ll be doing. Based on his demeanor from Monday, he seems to know he’ll finally be exiting Cincinnati.

27. Bears (4-10; No. 26): Losing the regular-season home finale to a winless team would be the best way to put a giant red bow on another very bad season.

28. Buccaneers (4-10; No. 28): They showed plenty of fight on Monday night, which makes sense; they wanted to impress their next coach.

29. Texans (4-10; No. 29): If Deshaun Watson stays healthy, 2018 should be a fascinating season in the AFC South.

30. Colts (3-11; No. 30): If  Andrew Luck gets healthy, 2018 should be a fascinating season in the AFC South.

31. Giants (2-12; No. 31): There are few moral victories. There are few victories, too.

32. Browns (0-14; No. 32): Hue Jackson says he’s not running from the Browns. Cleveland fans have bought him track shoes, a heart monitor, and a compass.

