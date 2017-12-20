Battered Bucs putting two on IR, more to come

Getty Images

The Buccaneers knew they had plenty of work to do to their roster, after 10 players were injured in Monday’s loss to the Falcons.

They know at least two players are headed to injured reserve, with more likely to join them today.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs know guard J.R. Sweezy and linebacker Adarius Glanton are done for the year.

Glanton had surgery to repair a broken leg Tuesday, and coach Dirk Koetter said Sweezy was done for the year after a lower-leg injury that had him leaving on crutches Monday night.

With tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver DeSean Jackson leaving the game in walking boots with ankle injuries, and safety Justin Evans dealing with a long-term ankle injury, there could be more IR moves. There were 10 players injured Monday, though some returned to the game.

“That was by far the most we’ve ever had,” Koetter said. “We had a bunch of guys go down, and I am proud of the way our guys battled last night, but there will be a price to pay for that here this week.”

The Bucs will fill the first two spots by promoting linebacker Nigel Harris and defensive tackle Channing Ward from the practice squad, but more moves are expected today with their short week of preparation.