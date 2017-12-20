Bears, favored this week, have never won as favorites under John Fox

Getty Images

The Bears have not been a good football team in the John Fox era, which is why they’ve been favored just seven times in Fox’s three years. And why they’ve lost all seven times they were favored.

Yes, Chicago’s record in the Fox era is 0-7 as a favorite and 13-26 as an underdog. That’s not good, but it’s particularly bad to lose every time you’re expected to win.

On Sunday, the Bears are expected to win: They’re hosting the lowly Browns, who head to Chicago as 6.5-point underdogs.

The Browns, of course, are a bad team to bet on as well. They’re the worst team in the NFL at 0-14, but they’re also the worst team in the NFL against the spread, at 3-11.

So something has to give on Sunday. Either the Browns will get their first win of the season and just their fourth win against the spread, or the Bears will finally win when they’re supposed to win.