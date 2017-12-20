Belichick was asked about Guerrero, after all

Getty Images

Earlier today, we pointed out that none of the assembled reporters asked Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday about the report that trainer Alex Guerrero has had his access to the Patriots severely limited. We were wrong.

Yeah, we were wrong. I said it. For a change.

But there’s a good reason for it. The transcript prepared and distributed by the Patriots omitted the back-and-forth that occurred late in the press conference. Adam Kurkjian of the Boston Herald wrote something about it, so I went back and listened to the highly entertaining (sarcasm) 15 minutes and 16 seconds of Coach Belichick with his usual bad-ventriloquist delivery, in which he tries to say as little as possible without moving his mouth at all.

As the end of the session, this question was asked: “Coach, would you say that Tom’s relationship with his trainer is like if your adult son’s child was hanging out with someone you really didn’t care for all that much? I mean, it’s your adult child. What are you supposed to say?”

Said Belichick: “I’m not really sure of the — are you talking about, my children? I don’t really think that’s appropriate here. I’m trying to coach a football team. . . . Like, what are we talking about here?”

The reporter clumsily tried to regroup.

“Is it something that kind of frustrates you because it takes the focus off of him taking coaching from you, in your opinion?” he asked.

“There’s a lot of pronouns there,” Belichick said. “I don’t really know who’s talking about what.”

And then Belichick smirked, said “sorry,” and walked away.

The questions posed to Belichick by someone whose voice I didn’t recognize (I was hoping it was Tommy Curran) were far from ideal. But that’s what happens when tiptoeing toward the disembodied head of the Great and Powerful Oz. Tongues get tied, words get twisted, and what seemed to be a Pulitzer! worthy inquiry ends up being a complete and total mess.

And with that went the change to get Belichick to confirm the report that Guerrero has been essentially cut off by the team and to get Belichick to explain why the decision was made. Sure, there’s a chance Belichick would have said, “I’m not talking about that.” But a direct question would have at least forced him to give a fishy answer.

An awkward analogy from someone trying to outsmart himself and/or Belichick went nowhere, and Belichick’s answer ultimately provided nothing as to the broader question of what Guerrero did to get himself gone from the team.