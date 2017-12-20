Ben Roethlisberger: Time to move on to Texans

Getty Images

The final moments of the Steelers’ loss to the Patriots have been discussed and dissected quite often since the game ended, but there’s nothing anyone can say or do to change the outcome.

Continuing to dwell on it could impact Pittsburgh’s readiness for the Texans on Christmas, however, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sent the message Wednesday that it’s time to turn the page to preparing for Houston.

“You know what, the great and crazy thing about all that is it was last week and we can move on now,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “We don’t have to sit and dwell and have hindsight and 20/20 vision or whatever else they call it. … [The Patriots game] wasn’t the last one of the year. It wasn’t the playoff game where we’re having the final meetings and that stuff. We get to move on and play another game this week against a really good opponent at their place.”

He underlined that point by responding to a question about their late game communication by saying he didn’t remember what happened because “it’s so long ago now.” Roethlisberger’s recall seemed fine on Tuesday, so the memory gaps may be selective now that there’s another game to push into the spotlight.