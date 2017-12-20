Bill Belichick gets no questions about Alex Guerrero’s reduced role

Getty Images

The Patriots reportedly have limited the role and access of Alex Guerrero, the body-maintenance guru by whom Tom Brady swears. On Wednesday, reporters had their first chance to ask coach Bill Belichick about the reported decision to ban Guerrero from flying with the team, rescind his sideline access during games, and prevent him from treating players other than Brady at Guerrero’s Gillette Stadium office.

And they didn’t.

It’s the latest example of no one being willing to tiptoe toward the disembodied head of the Wizard of Oz and risk incurring his wrath and/or condescension. In a press-conference setting, reporters often wait for someone else to ask the awkward question. By the time someone develops the nerve to do it, the press conference has ended.

Nevertheless, the fact that Guerrero’s prior relationship with the team has ended raises fair questions about the impact of the move on the team’s relationship with Brady. Here’s what Brady said about Guerrero in 2016, as Brady’s four-game #DeflateGate suspension was commencing: “We’ve been working together for over 12 years now. He’s one of my best friends, so we’ll do what we always do.”

Whatever they do, Guerrero won’t be doing it with Brady’s teammates, at least not on team property.

It’s a fascinating story, given Guerrero’s friendship with the team’s most important player — and in light of Guerrero’s history. In 2015, the Boston Globe addressed in an article about Guerrero and Brady some of the challenges and controversies Guerrero has faced, including (as we wrote at the time) “a drink that supposedly heals concussions and another that supposedly cures cancer and other serious diseases, with Guerrero referring to himself as ‘Doctor’ in the infomercial hawking the snake oil.”

Brady mentions Guerrero in the very first paragraph of Brady’s new book, referring to Guerrero as “my body coach and the cofounder of the TB12 Method.” Cofounder, with Brady. And now, as far as the Patriots are concerned, persona non grata.

So what happened? The Patriots surely will never say so, and Brady already has passed on talking about the situation, saying only, “I don’t have any comment on that other than to say Alex, it’s been well-documented, has been a huge part of what I do and I’m so fortunate to have him not only as a friend, but with everything that we’ve been able to do together.” The absence of information as to the reason for the split invites speculation, and the options are fairly simple — either Guerrero pissed off the wrong person via some sort of personality conflict, or Guerrero alarmed the Patriots regarding his actual methods, whatever they may be. (It’s also possible that the team and/or the league finally realized that paying Brady’s side business to treat players on the premises could be a salary-cap violation.)

If any of that speculation is misplaced, the Patriots, Brady, and Guerrero have the ability to fill the vacuum by filling us all in on what actually transpired.