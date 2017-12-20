Blake Bortles: If how I’m playing is trash, I’m fine with it

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has turned in three of the best performances of his NFL career in the last three weeks, but it hasn’t earned him the respect of his opponents.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas called Bortles “subpar” after Bortles threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 win over Seattle in Week 14 and Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney called Bortles “trash” after the Jaguars humiliated Houston 45-7 last Sunday.

Bortles had 326 yards and three touchdowns in that game, which calls to mind the old saying about one man’s trash being another man’s treasure. It also makes “trash” a moniker that Bortles says he’s happy to have even if he’s not one to throw such words around when discussing his opponents.

“If how we’re playing and how I’m playing — if that’s trash, then I’m fine being trash,” Bortles said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I was always taught and I thought that you give praise to the people you’re playing when you beat them or they beat you. But guys are taught and believe different things. Not everybody is the same. They have the right to voice their opinion.”

Bortles has had some rough outings this season, but the seven-touchdown, zero-interception roll he’s on right now has him playing as well as anyone in Jacksonville would have hoped for at the start of the year. Should it continue into the postseason, it’s hard to imagine anyone down that way caring what any vanquished opponent has to say about their quarterback.

15 responses to “Blake Bortles: If how I’m playing is trash, I’m fine with it

  2. Blake don’t step down to their level. Just keep working. The Seahawks are headed in the wrong direction, and the Browns are just running around in circles. When you’re at the top of the heap, you become a target. Enjoy it! It sounds like you already are.

  7. hope bortles can light it up to rub chris simms nose in it with all the other experts – as long as he doesn’t light it up against the pats that is.

  8. gtodriver says:

    “Thomas is trash and Clowney is subpar.”
    Lol. The list of guys better than Thomas is incredibly short IMO… Stop talking now.

  11. I get that they had a good run with their QB before he was hurt but the LAST thing a TEXAN should EVER criticize is another team’s QB play.

    Houston hasn’t set the world on fire there themselves and while their guy looked good before the injury – a lot of guys look good their first year when tape is sparse.

  12. It’s always nice to see someone rise above pettiness and be successful. Bortles is doing that. Clowney and Thomas can say whatever they want, but Bortles is going to the playoffs and they aren’t. Who’s got the last laugh?

  13. Baldwin and Clowney and the Bennett brothers etc. are at least 50% of why I don’t care much whether I watch the NFL anymore. The No Class League that taunts, thumps their chest and says look at me every time they do what they’re getting paid to do.As far as Baldwin and Clowney in specific, Why would you say that about anybody, let alone a guy who just kicked your butt? NO CLASS

  14. The progress he has made in just part of one season is pretty remarkable. I guess this is the talent they saw when he was drafted. A shame it took as long as it did to get the right staff in place to see what he’s actually capable of. Hope he can stay consistent and have the Jags contending for awhile now.

