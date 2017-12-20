Blake Bortles: If how I’m playing is trash, I’m fine with it

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has turned in three of the best performances of his NFL career in the last three weeks, but it hasn’t earned him the respect of his opponents.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas called Bortles “subpar” after Bortles threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 win over Seattle in Week 14 and Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney called Bortles “trash” after the Jaguars humiliated Houston 45-7 last Sunday.

Bortles had 326 yards and three touchdowns in that game, which calls to mind the old saying about one man’s trash being another man’s treasure. It also makes “trash” a moniker that Bortles says he’s happy to have even if he’s not one to throw such words around when discussing his opponents.

“If how we’re playing and how I’m playing — if that’s trash, then I’m fine being trash,” Bortles said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I was always taught and I thought that you give praise to the people you’re playing when you beat them or they beat you. But guys are taught and believe different things. Not everybody is the same. They have the right to voice their opinion.”

Bortles has had some rough outings this season, but the seven-touchdown, zero-interception roll he’s on right now has him playing as well as anyone in Jacksonville would have hoped for at the start of the year. Should it continue into the postseason, it’s hard to imagine anyone down that way caring what any vanquished opponent has to say about their quarterback.