Browns claim Jeremy Cash, waive Deon King

Getty Images

The Browns claimed linebacker Jeremy Cash off waivers from the Giants. They waived linebacker Deon King in a corresponding move.



Cash originally signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016. He has appeared in nine games with the Panthers and recorded six special teams tackles.

This season, Cash appeared in one game with the Panthers. He spent five weeks on the Jets’ practice squad and the past three weeks on the Giants’ active roster but did not appear in a game.

King appeared in nine games with the Browns as a reserve and recorded three special teams tackles.