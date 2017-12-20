Bucs putting Vernon Hargreaves on injured reserve

Getty Images

If the Buccaneers just spaced this out right, they could turn their injured reserve news to a Christmas carol.

After naming two IR guys yesterday (including one broken leg), they’ve come back with Vernon Hargreaves III.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former first-round cornerback is going to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

He hasn’t played since mid-November, so they kind of saw this one coming.

But after playing Monday night, the Buccaneers (4-10) are going to be breaking in a lot of new faces before Sunday’s game at Carolina, as they go for, wait for it, . . . “five total wins.”