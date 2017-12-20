Cam Newton was “disgruntled” to learn Jerry Richardson selling Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the podium for a media session on Wednesday and the upcoming game against the Buccaneers wasn’t the only topic of conversation.

Newton was asked about the decision Panthers owner Jerry Richardson made to put the team up for sale shortly after the NFL took over an investigation into allegations of his workplace misconduct. Newton was one of several players who met with Richardson before the announcement was made and he said Wednesday, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, that he was left “disgruntled” by Richardson’s decision because allegations can be false.

“I basically almost got an NCAA violation — almost got suspended — because of an allegation. … And in my case it was false,” Newton said.

According to a detailed report from SI.com on Sunday before Richardson announced he will be selling the team, the Panthers reached “significant settlements” with four former team employees for “sexual harassment against female employees and for directing a racial slur at an African-American employee.” That may not make Newton feel any better about Richardson’s decision to sell the team, but it does suggest there’s more than just an allegation of impropriety about Richardson’s past actions.