Charlotte intends to keep Panthers in town

The new owner of the Panthers (whoever it may be) isn’t the only person who will be forking over plenty of money. The taxpayers of Charlotte ultimately may be doing the same.

The team’s lease commits it to the only home it’s ever known only through the 2018 season. Which means that, as soon as 2019, the new owner can take the team wherever the new owner wants to take the team — assuming that the new owner can get 23 others to agree.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement on Tuesday making clear her intent to keep a relocation from happening.

“The City of Charlotte values its long-running relationship with the Panthers after more than 22 seasons of NFL football,” Lyles said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “The Panthers are part of Charlotte’s fabric. We’ve celebrated victories and anguished over defeats. We understand transitions are inevitable, and we look forward to working with current and future ownership.”

“Working with” inevitably means “giving free money to.” That’s how modern stadium economics work, as evidenced by the relocations of the Rams, Chargers, and Raiders.

If owners are going to be forced to finance most or all of a new stadium, owners will at least consider options in other cities where all or most of the new stadium will be funded by someone else. Or, if there is no such city, owners who have to pay for their own stadiums will consider building those stadiums in bigger markets, with more people, more corporate partners, and more reason to pack the place for non-football events.

For the Panthers, the identity of the owner will say plenty about whether the owner may be thinking about keeping the team in place or moving it. And while the candidates to buy the team will surely say all the right things before the deal closes, the question becomes what happens after a year or two or however long it takes to try to shake as much public money from the trees as the new owner can before considering a new destination.